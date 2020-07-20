Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 9 with 48MP quad-camera in India

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi launched the much-awaited Redmi Note 9, which replaces the company's best selling phone Redmi Note 8.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+(2340 × 1080p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. On the back, it features a glossy shell with a quad-camera module and fingerprint sensor.

The USP of Redmi Note 9 is its photography hardware. It boasts quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, EIS -Electronic Image Stabiliser) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (118-degree lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP macro lens+ 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) backed by an LED flash. On the front, it features 13MP with f/2.25 aperture.

Other stipulated features 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core (2.0GHz Cortex A75 x 2 + 1.8GHz Cortex A55 x 6) backed 1000MHz ARM G52 MC2, Android 10-based MIUI 11, 4GB/6GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 64GB/128GB storage (eMMC 5.1), a 5020mAh battery with 22.5W charger, Bluetooth 5.0, IR blaster and WiFi (802.11 a/b/g/n).

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 comes in Pebble Grey, Arctic White, Aqua Green colours. It will be available in three configuration-- 4GB RAM+64GB RAM, 4GB RAM +128GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage--for Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,999, respectively on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios from July 24 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.