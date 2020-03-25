Xiaomi Mi 10 launch postponed in India over coronavirus

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced to postpone Mi 10 5G phone launch in India indefinitely.

The company earlier in the month revealed that it would host an online-only Mi 10 5G unveiling event on March 31, but now it has been shelved, due to the nation-wide lockdown over the global pandemic COVID-19.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection in India, announced complete lock-down of the country.

Only the emergency service and transport & sale of essential items such as food and medicine will be available for sale, while the rest of the commercial activities and government works will be stopped till April 14.

" As we continue to monitor the situation pertaining to the COVID-19 in India, multiple cases have been reported and almost all key districts are under lockdown across the country.After careful deliberation, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10 in India, which was scheduled on 31st March, 2020. We are evaluating the situation and will release a revised launch date soon," Xiaomi spokesperson said in a statement.

With lockdown enforced across the nation, it is unfeasible to host a product launch. There is no official word when it plans to host Mi 10 5G phone launch programme again in India. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.

Xiaomi Mi 10: All you need to know

As pert recent reports, the Mi 10 series is said to come in two models-- a generic Mi 10 and a top-end Mi 10 Pro.

Both the variants share a lot of features including design language and internal hardware but differ in a couple of aspects.

The new Mi 10 series phones are expected to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Under-the-hood, Mi 10 series is expected to come packed with Android 10-based MIUI 11 and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU, 8GB/12GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The highlight feature of the new Mi 10 is its top-notch quad-camera hardware. It is said to boast a 108MP sensor with 8K video recording capability and is said to have scored 124 points on the DxO Mark photography benchmark rating website. On the front, they come with a 20MP selfie shooter.

Besides the main 108MP sensor, Mi 10 series is said to come with 13MP ultra-wide-camera, 2MP for macro, and 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the Mi 10 Pro is expected to feature a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 10X hybrid zoom and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom.

The standard Mi 10 comes with a 4,780mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. Whereas the Mi 10 Pro houses a 4,500mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Word on the street is that Xiaomi's new Mi 10 series phones, depending on the configuration are likely to priced anywhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 55,000. Though India region-specific event stands canceled, Xiaomi is going ahead with the global launch programme on March 27.

In a related development, rival brands Realme and Vivo, which were scheduled to launch new Narzo mobile and V19 phone series, on March 26 and April 3, respectively, have also be postponed until further notice.

Also, Vivo India has pledged to donate one lakh medical masks to the Government of Maharashtra. The company also donated 5,000 N-95 masks that are designed to filter airborne particles.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.