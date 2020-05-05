Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108MP camera set to launch in India soon

Top phone-maker Xiaomi has announced to launch the much-awaited flagship Mi 10 in India next week.

During the virtual conference with select media persons, Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global) and MD (India), Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi 10 will be launched on May 8 and it will be an online-only event.

It can be noted that the product release programme initially was scheduled for March 31, but due to the nation-wide lockdown over coronavirus pandemic, it was shelved off. Now, it is finally happening, provided, there is no spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Xiaomi Mi 10: All you need to know

Xiaomi's new Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under-the-hood, the Xiaomi device runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage and a 4,780mAh battery and supports Type-C USB-based 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. Also, it comes with 5G support. With this, consumers will be able to enjoy high-speed internet anywhere between 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just a few seconds. Also, people can enjoy HDR video content on multimedia streaming apps without any buffering.

As said before, the highlight feature of the Mi 10 is its photography hardware. It boasts top-notch quad-camera hardware including the 108-megapixel primary sensor with 8K video recording capability and is supported by a 13MP ultra-wide-camera, 2MP for macro, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, they come with a 20MP selfie shooter.

Xiaomi has another top-end Mi 10 Pro model as well, but we are not sure if the company has any plans to bring the Pro version in India just yet.

