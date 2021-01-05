Xiaomi Mi 10i hands-on review: First impression

India's leading smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday (January 5) launched the company's first phone of the year 2021-- Mi 10i-- in India.

The new Mi 10i is said to be an India exclusive variant developed and designed including the software features by the company's local team, Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global) and managing director (India), Xiaomi.

It comes packed with the latest hardware, supports 5G, fast charging capability, and costs much less than rival brands. Also, it should be noted that the recently launched Moto G, the most affordable 5G phone costs the same as the Mi 10i, but has inferior hardware in terms of processor, camera, and other aspects.

Xiaomi Mi 10i comes in three variants-- 6GB RAM +64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 20,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

The company is offering special Rs 2,000 cashback offer for consumers who use ICICI bank credit/debit cards and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI. It will go on sale on January 7 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Mi Homes and Mi Studios, and later in authorized retail stores.

Prior to the launch, DH received the Mi 10i review unit, and here are my initial thoughts on the new 5G phone from the house of Xiaomi.

Design and display

The new Xiaomi Mi 10i, particularly the Pacific Sunrise model flaunts a multi-tone colourway. I have to say, it's unique and currently, the most eye-pleasing phone in the market. Also, there two more -- Midnight Black & Atlantic Blue-- and they too are good.

On the front, it features a 6.67-inch full HD+ LCD screen with 1080 × 2400p resolution, peak brightness of 450nits, and supports up to 120Hz display refresh rate, HDR10+. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with an IP53 rating, meaning the device can sustain accidental water splashes or light rains.



Xiaomi Mi 10i. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which doubles up as a power button. It is very tactile and works fast in terms of recognising the finger impression.

Camera

Besides the design language, another notable aspect of the Mi 10i is the photography hardware. It boasts quad-camera module-- main 108MP (1/1.52-inch Samsung HM2 sensor with 7P lens, 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED Flash) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor.



Xiaomi Mi 10i camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it features 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture.



Xiaomi Mi 10i camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As you can see in the sample photos, the Mi 10i takes good and sharp photos with details of the subject clearing captured when taken from close range and with good light. But, it has to be put to test in low-light, which I will reveal in the full review coming soon.



Xiaomi Mi 10i camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor, RAM, and storage

It runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS and is powered by Qualcomm's 8nm class Snapdragon 750G octa-core backed by Adreno 619 GPU. It also supports 5G and unfortunately, India has no infrastructure just yet. That's alright, as whenever it comes available, Mi 10i owners will be able to experience super-fast internet up to 1Gbps

Xiaomi's new phone comes packed with a 4,820mAh battery with up to 33W fast charging support.

In a brief time, I have spent time with the device, it has worked smoothly without any issues. But, need more time to fully assess Mi 10i. Stay tuned for the detailed review coming soon.

