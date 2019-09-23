Xiaomi Mi A3 review: Reliable Android One

For the past two years, Xiaomi has been setting benchmarks for Android One phones and now, the company has gone a step further with the third generation Android One mobile - Mi A3 in India.

It has incorporated several upgrades both in terms of design and internal hardware. And yet, the cost of the Mi A3 is much less than the predecessor's launch price. The former is being offered in two variants -- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB--for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. Whereas, the Mi A2 base model cost Rs 16,999 in 2018.

I have been using the Mi A3 for little over a week and here's what I observed.

Design, build quality and display:

Xiaomi's Mi A3 sports a minimalist design language with glossy smooth shell. The company has used Gorilla Glass 5 shield on both the front and the back sides, which assures the device survive daily wear and tear like scratches from keys or other stuff when kept in the pocket or in a bag.

The device comes with a sturdy frame around the corners and offers good stability to the phone's structure.



Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The grey model review model is visually appealing, but the smooth body makes it a bit hard for the fingers to hold on to the phone. On the bright side, the company is also offering a soft shell case with the retail package, which not only enhances the durability of the Mi A3 but also offers good grip.

Another welcome addition to the Mi A3 is the 3.55mm audio jack, which was sorely missed in the predecessor. It sits on top with IR blaster and a mic. At the base, the Type-C USB port is nestled between two speakers and by the way, they are loud.

On the right, it features power and volume rockers placed one above the other. Whereas, on the left, it features dual-SIM tray slot.

On the front, it flaunts a drop-notch design-based 6.08-inch HD+ (1560 x 720p) AMOLED screen. It offered a good viewing experience with near-natural color accuracy when HD videos are played on the display.

It also boasts an in-screen fingerprint scanner at the base, which is very rare in this price segment. Though the biometric scanner is slow, the False Rejection Rate (FRR) is very low.

Performance:

Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on pure Android Pie-powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core (2GHz Kryo 260 x 4 + 1.8GHz Kryo 260 x 4) with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM (LPDDR4x) and 64GB/128GB storage (UFS 2.1).



Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Except for the Mi Camera and Mi Community apps, there is no bloatware on the phone. Also, they can be uninstalled with ease.

Thanks to Android One programme, Mi A3 is eligible to get Android 10 in coming months and also get Android 11 in 2020 in addition to three years of a security patch for protection against malware threats.

It performed well in terms of faster app loading, launching a camera, playing games, watching HD content, web browsing, and other day-to-day tasks.

Camera:



Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One camera's photo sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Xiaomi houses a triple cameras--48MP rear camera (0.8μm pixel size, F1.79 aperture) + 8MP (with 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 1.12μm pixel size, F2.2 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor (with 1.75μm pixel size and F2.4 aperture) with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and LED flash.



Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One camera's photo sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It can be noted that 48MP primary camera comes with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, which is used in top-end phones costing Rs 30,000 and beyond. And, the device did not disappoint at all. The Mi A3 takes really good images in natural light.



Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One camera's photo sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Even during the low-light condition pictures look sharp thanks to software magic of the night mode feature. Have to say, you need to have a steady hand and patience, as the device takes a few seconds to lock and process the image.



Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One camera's low-light photo sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



On the front, it houses a 32MP snapper with F2.0 aperture and serves well in taking selfies particularly in portrait modes.

Battery:

Mi A3 houses a 4,000mAh cell, 33% more than the predecessor and it lived up to the expectations. The device consistently gave a full-day battery life under normal usage.

Final thoughts:

Mi A3 Android One is a good option for consumers who are migrating from keypad-based feature to a touch screen for the first time. With pure Android OS, it is very easy to get the hang of the phone's interface. The Mi A3 is also assured of getting timely software updates and security patches to safeguard from malware.

Pros:

Good display

A full day battery

Pure Android experience

Exceptional camera for its price

3.55mm audio jack is back

Cons:

The in-screen fingerprint is slow, but it has low FRR (False Rejection Rate); So, it is not a deal-breaker