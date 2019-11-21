Xiaomi Mi Band 3i fitness tracker launched in India

After days of teasing, leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi finally took the wraps off the new smart fitness tracker Mi Band 3i series in India.

The company is claiming that the new Mi Band 3i is developed specifically for the Indian market. It is the successor of the affordable Mi Band HRX series.

Xiaomi's Mi Band 3i sports a 0.78-inch display, up 0.42-inch over the predecessor. It has an AMOLED screen with touch support. It also gets bigger 110mAh cell and offers up to 20 days of battery life under normal usage.

As far as the durability is concerned, Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 3i is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres in depth for 10 minutes), meaning you can take it for a dip in the swimming pool and also in showers without any worries.

In addition to the usual tracking of steps and calorie burn count, consumers can view the message and call notification Mi Smart Band 3i. This comes handy for users to prioritise on whether to answer the call or reply to the message immediately or not.



The new Mi Band 3i (Picture Credit: Xiaomi)



It also comes with 'Find Device' option which enables detection of a paired smartphone directly from the band. It also has an idle alert feature, which will tell you to take a walk to get some physical for a few minutes. Also, the sleep tracker helps get insights on awake time details, how much deep sleep and light sleep you are having each day. This will help improve your health over time.

The Mi Smart Band 3i will be available for pre-order for Rs 1299 starting November 21 on Mi.com.

If you have more cash to spends, you can also go for the Mi Band 4 for Rs 2,299. It has a bigger & colourful display, heart sensor and more.

