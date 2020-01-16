Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha may come to India, but with crazy expensive price tag

After succeeding in the mid-range segment with the Redmi series phones, Xiaomi is aiming to conquer the premium mobile category with the Mi series in India.

"Xiaomi has seen phenomenal growth since its launch 5 years ago, and last two years, we have been at the number one position. We continue to work on products that bring in the latest innovation and features at appropriate price points," PTI quoted Xiaomi India Head of Categories Raghu Reddy as saying.

Reddy also added Mi series phones (Mi 4 and Mi Max) which had limited success might be reinvigorated in India in the coming days.

Furthermore, Mi Marketing Lead Sumit Sonal also reportedly showed the Mi Max Alpha One in Delhi at press meet and hinted the company may launch premium concept phone in global markets including India, but only after gathering market feedback about the consumer interest and also import tax issues, as the device is currently manufactured only in China.

It can be noted that Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha costs ¥19,999 (approx. Rs 2,05,761) in China and given the high customs duty, the price of the product in India may go north of Rs 2.5 lakhs.

For the uninitiated, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha flaunts a unique Surround Display design language. Barring the camera, the screen wraps around the phone with near-zero bezels at the base and the top. It also comes with a Titanium alloy chassis.



Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha (Credit: Xiaomi Global/Twitter)



Due to the new design concept, the company has let go off all the physical buttons such as volume rockers and power key. "Both sides of the device are pressure-sensitive areas, which in combination with a linear motor simulate the touch of real buttons," Xiaomi claims.

The Mi Mix Alpha sports a huge 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen with 2088x2250p resolution. Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, 5G modem and a 4,050mAh battery with 40W fast charging capability.

Another notable feature is the triple-camera on the back. It boasts 108MP main sensor (with Samsung HMX sensor) backed by a 20MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP. There is no front camera.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.