Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108MP camera set for India debut

Xiaomi, earlier in the month, unveiled the Mi CC9 Pro, the world's first mobile phone with a 108MP camera in China. Later, it released the global variant dubbed Mi Note 10 in Spain. Now, the flagship mobile is coming soon to the Indian market.

Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global) and managing director (India) on Twitter posted a teaser with the graphic image made of camera emojis in a 108 numerical form and a tag reading -- "IT'S COMING #108MP". There are no official launch date details, but the message confirms that the Mi Note 10 will debut in India soon.

Mi Note 10, which is already available in select regions it touted to be the number one smartphone camera in the market. It received the DxOMark score of 121, highest for still photography and it shares the honour with Huawei Mate 30 Pro.



Xiaomi Mi Note 10 teaser (Picture credit: Manu Kumar Jain/Twitter)



The Mi Note 10's boasts Penta-camera module-- a 108 MP primary with Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 8P lens. It is assisted by an 8MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS), 5x optical zoom and a whopping 50x digital zoom. An ultra-wide 20MP lens with 117 degrees field of view. It has another 12MP telephoto lens with a depth sensor for portrait mode and a 2x zoom. And finally the fifth snapper with a macro lens(f/2.4 aperture), which will help in capturing crisp pictures of the subject as close as 2cm from the phone. It also supports 4K video recording up to 30 frames per second, high definition slow-motion video at up to 960 frames per second, and a night mode.

The new Mi Note 10 sports a 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel with 398 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution and an in-display fingerprint. On top, it features a 32-megapixel front camera.

The panel is certified by TÜV Rheinland to filter out harmful blue light emissions, the company claims.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 5,260mAh battery. It supports Type-C based 30W fast charger. It can charge from zero to 58% in just 30 minutes.



Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (Picture credit: Xiaomi global/Twitter)



How much will the Mi Note 10 cost in India?

Going by previous products' release pattern, Xiaomi is most likely to assemble the Mi Note 10 locally in India and thereby offer the products with the price similar to the Chinese market.

In China, Xiaomi is offer three variants of Mi Note 10 -- 8GB RAM + 256GB (Premium Edition 8P lens edition), 8GB RAM+ 256GB (standard) and 6GB RAM + 128GB (base model)-- for ¥3,499 (approx. Rs 35,668), ¥3,099 (roughly Rs 31,591) and ¥2,799 (around Rs 28,533), respectively. It will be offered in Aurora Green, Glacier White and Midnight Black colours.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs competition:

Once launched, the new Mi Note 10 will go up against Oppo Reno 2, OnePlus 7T, and Honor 20, among others.

