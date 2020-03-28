Xiaomi Mi10, M10 Pro with 108MP camera launched

After months of speculations, Xiaomi finally unveiled the new flagship Mi 10 series in an online-only event.

The new Mi 10 comes in three variants-- a low-end Mi 10 Lite, a standard Mi 10 and a top-end Mi 10 Pro.

The generic Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro share a lot of similarities but differ in a few aspects. They sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio,5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, 90Hz display refresh rate, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, brightness between 800nit and as high as 1120nit, support HDR10 + standard and come protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Mi 10 Pro boasts-primary 108MP camera (with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 8P lens) + 12MP 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor (with 1.4um for 2x zoom and portrait)+ 8MP telephoto lens (for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, OIS)+ 20MP 117-degree ( ultra-wide-angle lens, 8k at 30fps, 4k 60fps, 960fps at 720p)

On the other hand, Mi 10 has pretty same imaging hardware except that it has a 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens instead of 20MP in the Mi 10 Pro.

Both the models boast 20Mp selfie shooter on the front.



The new Mi 10 Pro series launched (Picture credit: Xiaomi)



Another key difference between the two models is that the Mi 10 Pro houses 4,500mAh battery with 65W charger (in-box) and supports QuickCharge 4+, PD3.0 wired, 30W wireless fast charging and 10w wireless reverse charging. On the other hand, the Mi 10 features 4780mAh cell with 30W QuickCharge 4+, PD3.0 wired and wireless fast charging and 10w wireless reverse charging.

Other stipulated features include 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Kryo 585 cores--2.84GHz Prime Cortex A77 core + 2.42GHz Gold Cortex A77 core x 3 + 1.8GHz Cortex A55 ) with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage, In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5.1 , WiFi 6 802.11 ax (dual-band 2.4GHz + 5GHz), 8 x / MU-MIMO, USB Type-C, Hi-Res audio, 1216 1.0cc speaker, 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, , GPS (L1 + L5) and NFC (Near Field Communication).

On the other hand, Mi 10 Lite features a 6.57-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, Adreno 620 graphics engine, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage and a 4160mAh with 20W fast charging.

It also boasts a triple-camera module-- main 48MP camera (with 0.8μm) backed by an ultra-wide sensor, a depth sensor and a dedicated macro lens, and a 16MP front shooter camera.

Other features include 5G SA/ NSA , dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) (K30 5G), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C.



The new Mi 10 Lite series (Picture Credit: Xiaomi)



The standard Mi 10 comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours with prices starting at €799 (approx. Rs. 66,817 approx.) and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be available in two vivid colours--Solstice Grey Blue and Alpine White-- with prices starting at €999 (around Rs. 83,542). They will be made available in select European regions from April 7 onwards. The pre-order window is said to open from March 28.

Whereas the Mi 10 Lite comes in two storage variants- 64GB and 128GB -- for €349 (approx. Rs. 29,185) and €399 (around Rs. 33,366), respectively. It will be available in White, Gray and Green colours, but will go on sale only in May 2020 initially in Europe and later to other regions.

Xiaomi had scheduled Mi 10 Pro series local launch event on March 31 in India, but it has now been deferred indefinitely. However, it is certain to hit stores soon after the end of the nation-wide lockdown on April 14.

