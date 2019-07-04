Xiaomi Redmi 7A with Snapdragon 439 launched in India

Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi unveiled the new budget Redmi 7A series mobile in India.

The Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display and on the back, it features sturdy polycarbonate-based shell with pyrolytic graphite sheet to dissipate heat. It is also said to come with re-enforced corners to sustain accidental fall. It also boasts P2i splash resistant nano-coating, making it one of the most durable phones in the sub-Rs 10,000 segments.

Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core CPU with 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough for the phone to last a more than a day under mixed usage.

In terms of imaging, Redmi 7A comes with decent hardware. It features 12MP snapper with Sony IMX486 sensor, LED flash on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front.

The new Redmi 7A series coming in two variants--2GB RAM + 16GB storage & 2GB RAM + 32GB storage-- for Rs Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,199, respectively. The sale is slated to go live on Flipkart, Mi Home, and mi.com on 11 July 12 pm.

As part of the fifth year anniversary, Xiaomi will offer Rs 200 discount on Redmi 7A, meaning the device price will start from Rs 5,799. But, this offer is valid for July month only.



Xiaomi Redmi 7A Matte Gold colour variant; Picture credit: Xiaomi India



Redmi 7A vs competition:

Xiaomi Redmi 7A will be up against the Nokia 2.2 Android One, Samsung Galaxy M10, Tecno and Infinix branded phones.

Key specifications of Redmi 7A:

Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) IPS LCD with 2.5D glass, 18:9 aspect ratio

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (1.95GHz Cortex A53 x 4 + 1.45GHz Cortex A53 x 4) with Adreno 505 GPU

RAM + Storage: 2GB + 16GB & 2GB + 32GB (both versions can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Main camera: 12MP with Sony IMX486 sensor, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)

Front camera: 5MP sensor with AI Portrait mode

Battery: 4,000mAh

Add-ons: P2i nano water splash resistant coating, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano + nano or microSD), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio (wireless)

Colour: Black/Blue/Gold

Price: 2GB RAM + 16GB storage- Rs 5,999 & 2GB RAM + 32GB storage- 6,199

