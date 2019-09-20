Xiaomi Redmi 8A with 5000mAh coming next week to India

Having topped the smartphone market for straight eight quarters, Xiaomi is increasingly coming with India-first products and now, Redmi 8A will soon join the list.

Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi India took to Twitter to announce the impending launch of the Redmi 8A on September 25 and it will also be the device's global debut. The company has teased an emoji & numerical-based graphics suggesting the phone might come with 5000mAh battery.

The teaser also confirms that Redmi 8A will flaunt water-drop notch display, which promises immersive wide-angle viewing experience.

There is no official word on the internal specifications of the Redmi 8A, but recent reports have indicated it would come with 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520p) LCD TFT screen with 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Inside, it is expected to come with a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, a 12MP primary camera and Android OS-based MIUI 10 interface. The device is expected to be offered in three configurations-- 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 3GB RAM +32GB storage and a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Going by the rumoured specs-list, its a significant upgrade over the predecessor Redmi 7A (review), which by the way is one of the best budget phones in the market.

