Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched in India

After the launch of the Redmi 9 Prime, Xiaomi on Thursday (August 27) launched the generic Redmi 9 in India.

The Redmi 9 will replace the popular Redmi 8 and come with good upgrade in almost aspects over the predecessor.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 p) IPS LCD screen with Dot Drop design having 20:9 aspect ration and peak brightness up to 400 nits brightness. On the back, it flaunts a sturdy polycarbonate shell with visually appealing textures.

Inside, it comes with a 12nm lass 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS, 4GB RAM (LPDDR4x), 64GB / 128GB storage (eMMC 5.1-expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD card), three-slot tray( two nano SIMs + microSD), and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two full days. It also supports 10W charging.

As far as the camera is concerned, it houses dual-camera-- main 13MP camera (with f/2.2 aperture) backed by 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture.



Xiaomi Redmi 9 series. Credit: Xiaomi India/Twitter



Xiaomi Redmi 9 is being offered in three colours-- Carbon Black, Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. It can be purchased on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes, and Mi Studios from August 31 onwards.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs competition

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be up against Tecno, Infinix, and Realme C12, among others in the market.

