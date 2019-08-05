Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro open sale goes live in India

India's top mobile-maker Xiaomi on Monday announced the Redmi K20 series open sale in India.

It's been barely three weeks since the new Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro launched in India and now, both the devices can be bought on Mi.com and Flipkart anytime. This is the fastest time, the company has ever announced the open sale of a new phone in India. Previously, it would take a couple or three months, if not more for Xiaomi to finally streamline the production to bridge the gap between the supply and consumer demand.

Now, prospective buyers can get their hands on Redmi K20 series phones without having to wait for the weekly flash sale.

Should you buy Xiaomi's new Redmi K20 series?

Yes, you can go for either of the Redmi K20 series variants as per your budget. Both the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro are cost-effective phones.

During the launch event, I spent some time with the Redmi K20 Pro and have to say, it is truly a premium phone. I felt it when I held the device in my hands and the Aura Prime design language is visually appealing. Inside, it comes with Snapdragon 855 octa-core backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery with SonicCharge 27W fast charging support.

The Redmi K20 Pro boasts a feature-rich triple camera module having, one primary 48MP (with Sony IMX586 and F1.75 Aperture), 13MP telephoto lens and an 8MP 128-degree ultra-wide-angle-lens. On the front, it houses a pop-up 20MP snapper with face-unlock security capability.



Xiaomi Redmi K20's camera sample; DH Photo/Rohit KVN



On the other hand, the Redmi K20 too is a value-for-money phone. I have been using the device for more than two weeks and what impressed me the most is the camera, design, build quality and battery life.

Read more | Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on review: First impression

Stay tuned for the full review later this week.

Key specifications of Redmi K20 Pro:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core (2.8GHz kryo 485 x 1 + 2.42GHz Kryo 485 x 3 + 1.8GHz Kryo 485 x 4) with Adreno 640 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB/ 8GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 256GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 27W fast charging capability

Add-ons: dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Flame Red/Glacier Blue/Carbon Fiber Black

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

Key specifications of Redmi K20:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2GHz core x 2 + 1.8GHz x 6) with Adreno 618 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX582, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 18W fast charging capability

Add-ons: dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Carbon Black/Flame Red/Glacier Blue

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

