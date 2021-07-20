Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi on Tuesday (July 20) launched the company's most affordable 5G phone Redmi Note 10T in India.

The Redmi Note 10T sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) LCD screen and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, supports a 90Hz display refresh rate, and offer peak brightness up to 500 nits,

The new Xiaomi phone also features an IR sensor on the top and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right side, which also doubles up as a power button. It has hybrid dual SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card)

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor backed by Mali-G57 MC2 graphics engine, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

As far as the photography is concerned, it houses a triple camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.79) + 2MP depth + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensors with LED flash and an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper on the front.

With 5G support, Redmi Note 10T promises to offer up to 2.77Gbps download speed.



The new Redmi Note 10T series. Credit: Xiaomi



Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 10T comes in four colours--Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White, and Graphite Black. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 10T 5G vs competition

Xiaomi phone will be up against Samsung M32 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Motorola Moto G40, among others.

