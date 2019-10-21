Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, 8 Pro goes on sale in India

Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be on sale for the first time today (October 21) in India.

Interested consumers can buy the devices on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home at 12:00 pm noon. Xiaomi has confirmed to the DH that all the storage variants and colour options will be up for grabs on day one but declined to reveal the details with regard to devices' stocks.

However, the company spokesperson did say that it will take time for some coloured model's stock availability to get stabilised in the coming weeks, provided there is high demand.

Redmi Note 8 series: Key features

As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the top-end among the two. It comes with the premium shell on the back in addition to Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Even the front panel has the same protective shield.

It flaunts dot-notch display with 91.4 screen-to-body ratio, HDR content support and also comes with IP52 water-and-dust resistant ratings in addition to P2i nano-coating.

Under-the-hood, it houses a powerful MediaTek G90T processor with Liquid Cool technology for buttery smooth operation and also lag-free gaming experience. It is backed by 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a massive 4,500mAh battery with Type-C 18W charger in the retail box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Redmi Note 8 Pro boasts a quad-camera module with a primary 64MP Samsung sensor, 8MP ultra-wide (120-degree Field-Of-View), 2MP for macro and 2MP depth sensor for portrait pictures. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie snapper.

Besides the camera, another notable aspect of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the in-built Amazon Alexa digital assistant integration. The owners can just wake the device by saying Hey Alexa and play music, send a message or call up someone from the call list. And yes, it will also support Google Assistant too. You can trigger it by saying Hey Google or Okay Google wake commands.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in three variants-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

On the other hand, Xiaomi's generic Redmi Note 8 flaunts an Aura Fluid design language with a glossy shell on the back. It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a massive 4000mAh battery with Type-C 18W fast charger, a first for any phone under this category.

It comes with a quad-camera module on the back. It houses a primary 48MP sensor with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP for macro and 2MP depth sensor for portrait images. On the front, it features 13MP snapper for selfies. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

Should you buy the Redmi Note 8 series?



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Yes, you can go for either of the devices depending on your budget. Considering the specifications and price, the Redmi Note 8 and the 8 Pro are very cost-effective compared to other branded phones in the mid-range segment.

Having spent some time with both the Xiaomi devices, I am pretty impressed with the build quality. They also have good RAM+storage+processor configuration, remarkable camera hardware and a big battery that promises to offer a full day if not more under mixed usage.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.