Xiaomi Redmi Watch, Note 10S launched in India

As advertised, Xiaomi on Thursday (May 13) unveiled the company's first-ever Redmi-branded smart wearable Redmi Watch along with a new mid-range gaming-centric phone Redmi Note 10S.

The new Redmi Watch features a curved square design language. It sports a 1.4-inch touch-sensitive color LCD(320×320p) display with a pixel density of 323 ppi (pixels per inch) and supports 350 nits brightness, good enough to view contents even under direct sunlight. Also, it comes with a water-resistant (5ATM or 50 meters) rating.

It comes with 24x7 heart-rate tracker in addition to a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, Barometric Press sensor (altimeter), Compass, Ambient light sensor.

It can also track 11 sports activities including outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor cycling, open water swimming, freestyle, swimming (only in water pool), cricket, trekking, trail run, walking, and indoor cycling.



The new Redmi Watch. Credit: Xiaomi



It supports Bluetooth 5.1 wireless technology and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0( & newer) and iOS 10 (& newer). Also, it comes with a 230mAh battery and can last up to 10 days on a single charge. It comes with a POGO pin charger that charges 100 per cent in less than two hours.

Other notable features include sleep Monitoring, Breathing, Notifications, Weather, Clock, Alarm, Flashlight, Music Control, and Idle alerts.

The Redmi Watch costs Rs 3,999 Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes, and Mi Studios from May 25 onwards. It will be available in three colour case variants -- Ivory, Black, and Blue. Also, the company is offering four strap colours-- Ivory, Black, Blue, and Olive.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) AMOLED screen, supports a peak brightness of 1100 nits brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and also comes with IP53 water-resistant rating in addition to corrosion-proof rubberised ports. This ensures protection against dust and water splashes.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. Credit: Xiaomi India



It also features three dedicated slots for two SIMS (nano + nano) and a microSD card, in addition to a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR sensor.

Inside, it comes packed with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor, 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable memory up to 512GB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

It also comes with a Multi-layer Graphite sheet for faster heat dissipation to protect the smartphone from any heating issues.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features quad-camera module-- main 64MP (0.7μm pixel size, f/1.79) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro camera with LED flash. On the front, it sports a 13MP (f/2.45).



The new Redmi Note 10S launched in India. Credit: Xiaomi



The new Redmi Note 10S will be available in three colours--Shadow Black, Frost White and Deep Sea Blue--across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores from May 18 onwards. It comes in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999.

