Xiaomi teaser confirms Redmi 7A coming to India soon

Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi is planning to launch the new Redmi series mobile in India.

Manu Jain Kumar, vice president (global), India head, Xiaomi on Twitter revealed that the company has so far sold 23.4 million units of Redmi 4A, 5A and 6A models in India till April 2019; that's more than the entire population of Australia. Kumar also confirmed that Redmi 7A, which made its global debut in late May in China, will hit Indian stores soon.

The new Redmi 7A is most likely to be launched along with Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro, which are slated for mid-July 2019 debut.

The new Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core CPU with 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and a 4,000mAh battery, which is sufficient enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

In terms of photography, Redmi 7A comes with decent hardware. It features 13MP snapper with LED flash on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front.

Going by the price of the Redmi 7A series in China, it is likely to be retailed under Rs 7,000 and will be going against Nokia 2.2 Android One, Tecno and Infinix branded phones.

Key specifications of Redmi 7A:

Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) IPS LCD with 2.5D glass, 18:9 aspect ratio

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (1.95GHz Cortex A53 x 4 + 1.45GHz Cortex A53 x 4) with Adreno 505 GPU

RAM + Storage: 2GB + 16GB & 2GB + 32GB (both versions can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Main camera: 13MP with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)

Front camera: 5MP sensor

Battery: 4,000mAh

Add-ons: P2i nano water splash resistant coating, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano + nano or microSD), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio (wireless)

Colour: Black/Blue

Price: 2GB RAM + 16GB storage- ¥549 (approx. Rs 5,513) & 2GB RAM + 32GB storage- ¥599 (around Rs 6,015)

