Xiaomi teaser hints at Redmi Note 9 launch in India

Xiaomi teaser hints at Redmi Note 9 launch in India

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2020, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 00:49 ist

In late March 2020, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max, but reasons unknown, the company did not reveal the generic Redmi Note 9 model. Now, after three months, the company is hinting to bring the affordable Note variant to India.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi vice president (global) & managing director (India) has taken to Twitter to announce that the company will bring a new Redmi Note soon. Though there is no specific mention of 9 series, it is widely reported that the Chinese firm will indeed bring the latter. 

Also, Xiaomi's e-commerce partner Xiaomi too has opened a dedicated page for the new Redmi phone and also posted some statistics about Redmi Note 8 (review), claiming the device was the world's most sold Android phone (as per Canalys in February 2020). And added -- 'The Next Championship, Coming Soon' giving away the hint that upcoming device will be the generic Redmi Note 9 model.

For the uninitiated, the Redmi Note 9 was originally launched in China in late April 2020. 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 comes with 6.53-inch full HD+(2340  × 1080p) display, 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core, Android 10-based MIUI 11, 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card), fingerprint sensor and a 5020mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage. It also comes with an 18W charger in-box.

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review: 'Note' worthy camera and performance

As far as the photography is concerned, it boasts quad-camera module-- main 48MP  (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, EIS -Electronic Image Stabiliser) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (118-degree lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP macro lens+ 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) backed by an LED flash. On the front, it features 13MP with f/2.25 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is expected to cost around Rs 14,000 if not less.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Xiaomi
Android 10

What's Brewing

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 