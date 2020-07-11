Xiaomi teaser hints at Redmi Note 9 launch in India

In late March 2020, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max, but reasons unknown, the company did not reveal the generic Redmi Note 9 model. Now, after three months, the company is hinting to bring the affordable Note variant to India.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi vice president (global) & managing director (India) has taken to Twitter to announce that the company will bring a new Redmi Note soon. Though there is no specific mention of 9 series, it is widely reported that the Chinese firm will indeed bring the latter.

Also, Xiaomi's e-commerce partner Xiaomi too has opened a dedicated page for the new Redmi phone and also posted some statistics about Redmi Note 8 (review), claiming the device was the world's most sold Android phone (as per Canalys in February 2020). And added -- 'The Next Championship, Coming Soon' giving away the hint that upcoming device will be the generic Redmi Note 9 model.

For the uninitiated, the Redmi Note 9 was originally launched in China in late April 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 comes with 6.53-inch full HD+(2340 × 1080p) display, 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core, Android 10-based MIUI 11, 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card), fingerprint sensor and a 5020mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage. It also comes with an 18W charger in-box.

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review: 'Note' worthy camera and performance

As far as the photography is concerned, it boasts quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, EIS -Electronic Image Stabiliser) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (118-degree lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP macro lens+ 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) backed by an LED flash. On the front, it features 13MP with f/2.25 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is expected to cost around Rs 14,000 if not less.

