Xiaomi teases new Redmi phone, power bank launch next week in India

After laying low for a month, India's leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi is all set to kick start 2020 with a bang next week.

Xiaomi's Redmi India Twitter handle has hinted to unveil at least two products on February 11. In the first teaser, the company showed off matte black-hued solid device resembling a power bank and in the following tweet, it confirmed to launch 'Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone', the popular tagline of the budget Redmi A series.

Previously, Xiaomi used to sell power bank with Mi branding and come next week, we will see the first Redmi branded power bank.



Redmi power bank teaser (Credit: Redmi India website)



As far as the Redmi phone (most likely to be Redmi 9A) is concerned, the phone, as per the official landing page, is confirmed to boast premium shell with visually appealing texture on it, a dual camera on the back and a 5,000mAh battery, which will be more than enough to keep the phone running for close to two under normal usage.

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi 8A review: Going top class on a budget

There is no other information about the Redmi 9A, but we don't have to wait long.

Besides the Redmi 9A, Xiaomi is expected to unveil 108MP camera-based Mi Note 10 series phone in the coming weeks.

Read more | All you need to know about Mi Note 10

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.