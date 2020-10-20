Xiaomi teases super fast 80W wireless charger for phones

Xiaomi, earlier in the year, made breakthrough innovation in battery technology by announcing 40W wireless charging and it was again broken with the 50W. Now, the Chinese company has once again pushed the limits with an 80W charger pad.

If Xiaomi is to be believed, the new 80W wireless charger can power up the phone with 4,000mAh cell from zero to 10% in just one minute, reach 50% in under eight minutes, and hit the 100% mark by 19 minutes.

"The introduction of 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology is expected to set a new benchmark not only in the area of wireless charging but in charging as a whole. Xiaomi has been spearheading this trend by recognizing the importance of battery life and faster charging for the future development of smartphones," the company said.

This is a game-changer in the mobile industry, as wired charging seen in a commercial variant is 65W. With wider adoption of 80W wireless charger, it will put an end to wired charging and reduce carbon footprint due to the mining of natural resources for building components. People can use a big community charging pad to power up multiple phones.

Check out Xiaomi's new 80W wireless charger video demo:

In a related development, Apple has stopped shipping charger adaptor with all new iPhones being sold at retail stores. It has announced a new 15W MagSafe wireless charger for the new iPhone 12 series. This will create a new line of accessories including a snap-on credit card pouch, shell cases, and more.

