Xiaomi to bring brand new Mi Mix Fold with flexible display later this year

It's been barely a few months since Xiaomi showcased the company's first commercial bendable phone Mi Mix Fold. Now, reports are coming in that the Chinese firm is ready with a new generation mobile with a flexible display.

Digital Chat Station, a tech community forum on Weibo (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter) has claimed that Xiaomi will the new foldable phone in the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2021.

The Mi Mix Fold (2nd gen) is said to come with improved hinge gear at the middle that holds the display panels. It is said to be much durable than seen in the predecessor.

Also, it will feature Samsung's premium flexible AMOLED screen with support for a 120Hz display refresh rate. However, the smaller cover display on the front will only support a 90Hz refresh rate.

Inside, the new Xiaomi will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core. The rest of the features are yet to be ascertained but rumour has it that the new generation Mi Mix Fold will have a minor upgrade over the predecessor.



Xiaomi's Mi Mix Fold (1st Gen). Credit: Xiaomi



But, the availability of the phone is likely to be limited to China. Unless there is high demand in global markets, we can expect it to arrive in select global markets. This also depends on how the Covid-19 pandemic situation pans out in the coming months.

Besides Xiaomi, Samsung and Oppo are also expected to launch foldable mobiles in a few months. Also, Apple and Google too, have begun working on their own handsets with a flexible display, but we may have to wait for more than a year if not more.

