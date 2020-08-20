Xiaomi to launch new Redmi 9 phone in India next week

Its been barely a couple of weeks since Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime phone in India and now, the company is planning to introduce another budget mobile in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi India's official Twitter handle has teased that a new Redmi 9 series mobile will be launched next week on August 27 in India. The upcoming handset will have watered-down specifications compared to the existing Prime model and for obvious reasons, will cost much less.

The generic Redmi 9 will replace the Redmi 8. As per the official teaser page, the upcoming phone will come with an AI dual-camera module on the back with an LED flash, HyperEngine Game technology, and long-lasting battery life.

It is widely reported that the new phone might be a tweaked version of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C, which was launched in Malaysia in June.

With the new Redmi 9 model, Xiaomi will further consolidate the mobile market share under the Rs 10,000 price segment in India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.