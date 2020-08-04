Xiaomi unveils feature-rich Redmi 9 Prime with quad-camera in India

As teased, Xiaomi unveiled the much anticipated feature-rich budget phone Redmi 9 Prime through an online event in India.

The new Redmi 9 Prime sports 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) LCD screen with pixel density of 400 ppi (pixels per inch) and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield.

On the back, it flaunts Aura 360 design language with a textured shell, which will repel fingerprint smudges and also comes with P2i certification, meaning the device can survive rains and accidental water splashes. Also, the company is offering free screen-guard (pre-fitted on the display) and a shell case with the retail package.

Xiaomi's new phone comes in three vivid colour options--Space Blue, Min Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor below the camera module and there is a three-slot tray for the dual SIMs (type nano+nano) and microSD at the side.

Inside, the Redmi 9 Prime houses 12nm class MediaTek Helio G80 (2GHz Cortex-A75 x 2 cores + 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 x 6 cores) octa-core processor backed by 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics engine, hyper engine game technology (dynamically balances the load between CPU, GPU, and RAM for smooth gaming performance with thermal control and battery) with Android 10 with MIUI 11 (upgradable to MIUI 12), 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage (expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD), 3.5mm audio jack, IR sensor and a 5,020mAh with Type-C 18W fast charger.



The new Redmi 9 Prime launched in India. Credit: Xiaomi



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a quad-camera module-- main 13MP (with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP 118.2-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with f/2.2 aperture)+ 2MP depth and 5MP 4cm macro camera (with f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi's new Redmi 9 Prime comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively and go on sale on Amazon, Mi e-store from August 6 onwards. It will be made available on brick-and-mortar retail chains Mi Partner stores, Mi Studio and Mi Homes soon.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Competition

The new Redmi 9 Prime will be up against Realme C11, Realme 6i, Tecno Spark series, and Lava mobiles, among others.

