Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 unveiled

Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi took the wraps off the new line of XiaoAI smart speakers series.

The new XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 sports an 8.0-inch HD+ (1280x800p) multi-touch display and comes with a 50.8mm 10W speaker paired with three subwoofers.

It is powered by Xiaomi's proprietary AI-based XiaoAI voice assistant and thanks to far-field voice-recognition technology, device is sensitive to the owner's commands even when the surrounding environment is noisy and perform the tasks seamlessly.

Like other smart speakers, it comes with standard Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity features and the owners can control compatible smart home gadgets. Users can just ask the XiaoAI speaker to switch on/off lights, ACs, water heaters, smart plugs and more. Also, XiaoAI smart speaker supports multimedia streaming apps.

In addition to voice commands, the owner can manually control volume using the buttons on the device.

It supports both Android mobiles (with v 4.4 or later) and iPhones (with iOS 9.0 or later). As per the official listing, it costs ¥499 (approx. Rs 5,075) and will be available initially in China from December 18 onwards.

The new Xiaomi XiaoAI smart speaker will be up against Amazon Echo Show, Spot series and also Google's Nest Mini speakers.

As of now, there is no official word on when the XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 will be released in global markets including India.

