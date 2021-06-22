Xiaomi's new patented tech can charge up phone with just sound waves

Xiaomi, earlier this year, demonstrated a new-age true wireless remote charging technology dubbed as Mi Air Charge. The company showed phone getting charged wireless even when the user is walking with the phone all around the house. Even physical obstacles like a lamp or furniture is between the power wave emitter and the phone, the wirelessly charging continues to do its job.

Earlier this month, it showcased an advanced 200W battery HyperCharge technology that can power up the custom-built Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery from zero to 50 per cent under 3 minutes. And, reach 100 per cent mark under 8 minutes flat.

Now, the Chinese company has teased a breakthrough innovation that can charge up a phone using sound waves.

Xiaomi has filed for a patent at the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

As per the description mentioned in the patent application document (courtesy, MySmartPrice), the Xiaomi device uses sophisticated mechanisms to store energy and a special sound charger, which will be used to power up smartphones via sound waves. Xiaomi's advanced system is said to be capable of converting the vibration from sound waves into the alternating current(AC). It is then converted to DC power for charging up the handset.

This is a much needed breakthrough tech for mobiles. Lately, the industry is seeing stagnation in terms of innovation. With the new iteration of phones, there is only a change in processor and camera hardware and the rest remain the same.

Hopefully, Xiaomi gets the necessary approvals soon and gets it to the phones for the public as early as possible.

