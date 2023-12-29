Yearly Horoscope 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Gemini
The foundation stones of honesty, character, faith, integrity, love, and loyalty are necessary for a balanced success that includes health, wealth, and happiness. As you go onward and upward in life, you will discover that if you compromise any of these principles you will end up with only a limited portion of what life has to offer. 2024 is about being right, doing the right things and being yourself. Having said that, it will not be as easy as it sounds as honesty does attract some level of animosity and it’s not an easy thing to be yourself and not completely adhere to what others expect of you. You should avoid conflicts this year and instead focus on doing the right things in life. You might expect some haziness or negativity in your professional life as there will be some misunderstanding or animosity around you. Financially this is a good year wherein you can expect a gain of wealth. With so much going on in your professional and financial life, personal life might take a backseat and you should ensure that you take care of your loved ones.
Outlook: The focus in 2024 is on being right and persevering.
Advice: Avoid conflicts and focus on fulfilling your duties.