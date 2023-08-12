You can be anything and everything'

Dear Barbie,

I'm both excited and nervous as I write this letter to you. You were one among the few people I spent a lot of time with, as a child. I loved playing with you and I still do. I deeply admire your fashion sense and the way you wear your personality on your sleeves.You first became my inspiration when I was four years old. It was inspiring to see that you could be anything and everything. An astronaut, a teacher, a doctor, a pilot and even a glamorous model. You were so famous that I saw you everywhere, even on book covers and even in the form of chocolate. Your movies have taught me how to treat people and love them. The best part of the movies is how you always find a solution to your problems. I’d really like to be like you. You'll always be a super motivating sister to this little girl.

Yours lovingly,

Manassu Kishore, 12

Bengaluru, Karnataka

----------------

Dear Barbie,

Let me start by saying that it would be an absolute honour to meet you, the world’s most beautiful doll. You have been an iconic figure for generations, representing beauty, fashion and endless possibilities. Your presence has brought joy and inspiration to countless individuals, including myself.

You have been a symbol of empowerment for young girls around the world. Through your various careers and adventures, you have shown us that we can be anything we want to be. You have taught us the importance of dreaming big, working hard, and never giving up on our goals. Your resilience and determination have been a guiding light for many, and for that I’m truly grateful.

Warm regards,

Dishant D, 15

Hassan, Karnataka

Dear Barbie,

It’s been a while since I’ve heard from you. Hope you’ve been doing well. I’m doing amazing too incase you were wondering. The last time I saw you was when I was seven. I had a collection of Barbie dolls. I used to love watching your show ‘Barbie Dream House’ and seeing what you and your friends were up to in your hot pink mansion. I hope that Chelsea hasn’t been troubling you too much and that Raquelle isn’t trying to ruin your plans. I still dream about your huge walk-in closet, and one day I’ll try to make my closet just like yours with gorgeous clothes and shoes. I hope Tawny, Taffy and Blissa are still as fun as I remember. And how could I forget Ken, hope he is doing well and not fighting with Ryan too much. Wishing the best for him and your future adventures. Yours lovingly, Ruqayya Irshad, 12 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia