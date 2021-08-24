You can now pre-book Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 in India

Samsung earlier in the month unveiled the much-awaited premium phones Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3.

Last week, it announced the prices of the premium handsets and now, it has begun taking pre-orders in India.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 comes in two storage options-- 256GB and 512GB-- for Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,57,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is also being made available in two variants--128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 84,999 and Rs 88,999, respectively.

As part of the launch offer, consumers who pre-book Galaxy Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit cards.

Furthermore, customers will be eligible for free one-year Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Rs 4799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

And, those who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and/or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with early delivery, free Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen, and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Silicon Cover with Ring.

Samsung's new phones will be available for pre-booking on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting August 24 till September 9 and they will be up for sale on stores from September 10.

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy Z Flip3 flaunts a 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 425ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the front, it features a 1.9-inch (260 x 512p) Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 302ppi.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, Android 11-based One UI 3.0, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, 10W Qi wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with a dual-camera module-- main 12MP (f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size) SuperSpeed dual pixel wide-angle sensor (78-degree Field-Of-View) + 12MP (f/2.2, 1.22μm pixel size) ultra-wide angle (123-degree FOV) sensor with LED flash and support HDR10+, OIS, up to 8x digital zoom and video recording up to 4K at 60fps.

On the front, it features a 10MP (f/2.4) for selfies and video chatting.

Galaxy Z Fold3 features super AMOLED screens-- one 6.2-inch HD+ (2268 x 832p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover Display, pixel density of 387ppi (pixels per inch), and support peak brightness of 1500 nits.

Inside, it features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208 x 1768p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 374ppi, and offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Also, it houses an under-screen camera for selfies.

Both the screens support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.



The new Galaxy Z Fold3. Credit: Samsung



It is powered by a 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 11-based One UI 3.0 OS, and a dual battery with 4,400mAh capacity with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a primary triple-camera on the back, one inside the fold, and one on the cover display panel.

The main module houses-- 12MP(f/1.8, PDAF, OIS) wide-angle sensor + 12MP Telephoto (f/2.4) lens (PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom) + 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor with Super clear glass with Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and backed by an LED flash.

It features a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera on the cover screen and a 4MP (f/1.8) Under display camera.

