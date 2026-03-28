<p>Dear mango tree,</p>.<p>My favourite tree is the mango tree. It gives us sweet, ripe mangoes. It bears fruit only in summer.</p>.<p>I want to know why mango trees give mangoes only in the summer season. Mango is the king of fruits. It gives cool shade and also gives its mangoes to birds and animals. Birds sit on mango trees to rest or make nests to lay eggs. We hide behind the mango tree when we are playing hide and seek.</p>.<p>We make many dishes using mangoes, both ripe and raw ones, such as raw mango rice, mango chutney, mango juice, aamras, and mango ice cream.</p>.<p>I love the mango tree.</p>.<p><strong>Tanushri Araginashetti, 13<br>Badami, Karnataka</strong></p>.<p>Dear rose apple tree,</p>.<p>Hello there! I’m really glad to have a conversation with you, and I would really love to tell you that, out of all the trees in our garden, you are my favourite.</p>.<p>I have a barrage of questions to ask you, but I’m going to rapid-fire a few important ones that I’ve been dying to know since you were planted here. Why are rose apples so juicy? Why do you bear fruit only during the summer and not in other seasons? Moreover, why are your fruits always in bunches and not separate like mangoes? And why do your leaves turn reddish-purple before they bear fruit?</p>.<p>Also, I love the chaat that my dad makes with the rose apples and the delicious sharbat that my mom makes every summer Sunday, which I guzzle up with ecstasy.</p>.<p>Lastly, I would like to end our conversation, by telling you that I promise to take care of you so that you stay with us forever, and I will be able to enjoy all the scrumptious fruits throughout the summers.</p>.<p><strong>Archisha Kavathekar, 12<br>Dharwad, Karnataka</strong></p>.<p>Hi my kani konna (golden shower tree),</p>.<p>I planted you as a seed when I was as young as 3 years old. Perhaps my mother found a way to engage me and avoid my tantrums while she fed me lunch. I used to water you every day whenever I was in my native place. When I came back during each vacation, I would be excited to see how much you had grown.</p>.<p>I have always loved the species you belong to, engulfed in yellow flowers only during the summer. During other seasons, you make me eagerly await the blooming season.</p>.<p>You surprised me when you first adorned yourself with flowers last year. You have always been the companion I grew up with, and I cherish every stage of your growth, from the first leaf to the sapling, and now a fully grown tree capable enough to spread happiness with your “yellow smile”.</p>.<p><strong>Niketha Rajesh Iyer, 12 <br>Bengaluru, Karnataka</strong></p>.<p>Dear coconut tree,</p>.<p>I am writing this letter to tell you how much I admire you. You stand tall and graceful against the blue sky, serving as a pillar of beauty in our landscape. Thank you for your incredible generosity — for providing sweet fruits and refreshing drinks on hot days.</p>.<p>You hold many memories of my life. You are like my best friend who doesn’t talk but listens to me every time I speak to you. You truly are a ‘tree of life’, holding nothing back and giving everything you have to the earth.</p>.<p>Thank you for being my favourite tree.</p>.<p>With gratitude,</p>.<p><strong>Vanshika R Balagali, 12 <br>Belagavi, Karnataka</strong></p>