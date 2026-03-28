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Homespecials

‘You give cool shade...’: Young readers' letters to trees

Open Sesame readers write letters to their favourite tree.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 22:58 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 22:58 IST
Open SesameSpecialstrees

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