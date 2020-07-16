YouTube restores HD video streaming in India, with some restrictions

YouTube restores HD video streaming in India

Other OTT platforms had resumed streaming HD quality videos last month

  • Jul 16 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 16:04 ist
After almost three months, YouTube mobile app users in India will be able to stream videos in high definition once again.

The only catch is users with a Wi-Fi connection can enjoy watching videos in high definition, while users on mobile data are still out of luck as they are still restricted to view videos in standard definition, a Techradar article said.

YouTube had decreased the highest available video quality to 480p at the beginning of the lockdown to take pressure off networks. Now, viewers can opt for higher quality options such as 720p, 1080p and 1440p to stream their videos.

Moreover, this development is not limited to only YouTube Premium subscribers, but to all users of the platform.

Other OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar too had put a cap on the video quality at the beginning of March owing to the lockdown but restored HD quality streaming a month ago.

