Zoom brings new value-added security features for virtual classes

Before the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, very few knew about the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. But, now, it is synonymous with virtual corporate team meetings and platforms for remote classes for students. Since April 2020, top tech companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Cisco woke up from deep slumber and began launching their own and added new features to attract the consumers.

With high competition from rival firms, lately, Zoom is also upping the game and so far tried to scale the security to put a stop on Zoom bombing (hijacking of virtual conference from non-participants) and also bringing value-added features.

In the latest update, Zoom is focusing on improving the user experience of remote classes for students and teachers.

Key features:

Gallery View: With this feature, teachers can drag and drop participants in the order they like. It can be noted this configuration is locked for the session and won’t shift when a new person speaks or enters the room. However, this has to repeated when the teachers log out and start afresh sessions the next day. The good news is that the company will offer 'save option' make custom gallery view option in the coming days via a software update.

Multi-pinning: With this, any user can 'pin' up to nine other participants on-screen in their custom personal view. This comes handy for teachers and students that use American Sign Language because it does not automatically trigger the speaker to appear in the speaker's view. Also, helpful to students who are deaf or hard of hearing can pin both teacher and interpreter on the screen for a more accessible learning experience.

Multi-spotlight: This feature will allow teachers to put the spotlight up to nine participants for the entire meeting, creating a custom, focused group view that is visible to the entire class.

Unmute with consent: Usually, Zoom gives full control over muting or unmuting audio to the participant. But, it has come to light, in some special cases, a teacher may want the ability to selectively unmute participants’ audio. This arises in situations where students, particularly young K-2 kids, may not have the ability to unmute themselves.

To protect student privacy and maintain participant control, Zoom will require the meeting host and all participants to opt into this audio control. This can be revoked anytime during the meeting or after it.



Online classes on the Zoom app get better with the new update. Picture Credit: Pixabay.



Breakout room flexibility: With this feature, students will have the ability to select a breakout room and move between rooms. This allows even greater flexibility in the way the teachers structure their small group learning for students.

Advanced audio for professional music mode: This feature is helpful to performing arts and music teachers. Zoom promises crystal-clear, professional-grade sound for the virtual lessons and performances. This option is present in the 'Advanced Audio' and it will enhance 'Original Sound' mode, allowing the user to disable echo cancellation and post-processing and get rid of compression. This will raise audio codec quality from 22kHz to 48kHz, 96Kbps mono/192Kbps stereo for professional audio transmission in music education and performance applications.

However, this mode requires the teacher to possess a professional audio interface, microphone, and headphones.

Zoom is offering several security features to ensure a secure virtual classroom experience.

--Teachers can disable 'Join before host' so students can’t join a meeting before they start it

-- Now, users must require a meeting passcode to join

-- Now, only authenticated users to join, which requires participants to be signed into their Zoom account with the school’s domain to join

--- Teachers can disable screen sharing for students or others. Now, participants must ask for permission to share

[Note: During the meeting, users can click on the Security icon at the bottom of the meeting window to view features mentioned below]

---Option to lock the virtual classroom once class starts so no one else can enter

---Force all new participants joining a meeting to enter the Waiting Room (where teachers can admit them on an individual basis)

---Enable or disable participants from sharing their screens

---Disable the chat feature to prevent participants from chatting with each other

---Prevent participants from renaming themselves

---Prevent participants from unmuting themselves

Read more | You can now make Zoom video calls on Amazon, Google, Facebook smart displays

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.