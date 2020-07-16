Zoom unveils ‘Zoom for Home’ video conferencing product

Video conferencing service Zoom is releasing a line of home communication products, titled Zoom for Home, with dedicated devices for video meetings, phone calls, and interactive whiteboarding, to provide a more wholesome experience in the comfort of the home.

The company has collaborated with San Jose-based company DTEN to produce the first product in the Zoom for Home line- a 27-inch touchscreen, with three wide-angle cameras and an 8-microphone array, and an ultra-responsive touch display that can double as a second monitor.

The set-up process is simple, and users can easily log in to the device, provided they are previously registered on Zoom Meetings or Zoom Phone. Zoom for Home-DTEN ME is available exclusively to users in the US at a price of $599 (approx. Rs 45,100) for pre-order today.

Zoom for Home is also compatible with all Zoom Rooms Appliances, allowing users the flexibility to select the hardware they require.



Zoom for Home product. Picture Credit: Zoom



It also brings enhancements that are available to Zoom users including hardware that is designed specifically for simplified setup, easily start ad-hoc or scheduled meetings, flexible management options, and more.

Zoom for Home is also integrated with Zoom Meetings, allowing users to log in to compatible devices with a Zoom user account. Users can also sync the device to their calendars or phones for a more customised experience.

