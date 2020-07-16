Zoom unveils ‘Zoom for Home’ video conferencing product

Video conferencing service Zoom is releasing a line of home communication products, titled Zoom for Home, with dedicated devices for video meetings, phone calls, and interactive whiteboarding, to provide a more wholesome experience in the comfort of the home.
The company has collaborated with San Jose-based company DTEN to produce the first product in the Zoom for Home line- a 27-inch touchscreen, with three wide-angle cameras and an 8-microphone array, and an ultra-responsive touch display that can double as a second monitor.
The set-up process is simple, and users can easily log in to the device, provided they are previously registered on Zoom Meetings or Zoom Phone. Zoom for Home-DTEN ME is available exclusively to users in the US at a price of $599 (approx. Rs 45,100) for pre-order today.
Zoom for Home is also compatible with all Zoom Rooms Appliances, allowing users the flexibility to select the hardware they require.
It also brings enhancements that are available to Zoom users including hardware that is designed specifically for simplified setup, easily start ad-hoc or scheduled meetings, flexible management options, and more.
Zoom for Home is also integrated with Zoom Meetings, allowing users to log in to compatible devices with a Zoom user account. Users can also sync the device to their calendars or phones for a more customised experience.
