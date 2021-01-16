A trek to the temple in Devarayanadurga

With a confluence of nature, heritage and adventure, the appeal of Devarayanadurga in Tumakuru lies in the mixture of pleasures it offers travellers. Therefore, it is no surprise that the hill station attracts nature lovers, adventure seekers or even those simply keen on culture and looking forward to a temple visit.

Merely 70 km from Bengaluru, this place is suitable for an ideal day trip with myriad experience.

Devarayanadurga is a pristine and a beautiful temple town encircled by green dense forests.

The cluster of rocky hills surrounded by the forest opens up unexplored vistas.

The simple, elegant temples in white unravel themselves as one drives up the hilltop. Enroute to the top of the hill is the Bhoganarasimha temple, surrounded by quaint clusters of homes that dot the town. The temple specially created for Lord Narasimha lies at the summit. The atmosphere here is mainly one of tranquility.

The town also holds delights for nature photographers, opening up opportunities for compelling frames. I especially liked photographing the reflections the main temple casts in the little pond in front of it – a true mirror image.

One can drive further from Yoganarasimha temple to the peak of the hill to capture beautiful views of the valley and the cityscape.

Are you an adventure junkie? One can also hike up the hill, starting from the Bhoganarasimha temple at the foothill. Provided the timing is right, the weather can be conducive for a lovely trek.

The gradual incline also makes it a delight for amateur climbers.

Who said that was all?

‘Namada Chilume,’ the natural water spring regarded as the source of Jayamangali River is another attraction of Devarayanadurga. Two more springs, Ramatirtha and Dhanushtirtha are also here, while a large cave nearby has figures of Rama, Sita and Lakshmana.

For a moment, it felt like I was passing through some chapter in the Ramayana. One can also visit Mallasandra’s betel nut farms, to get a feel of the modern agricultural life before heading back to Bengaluru.

Stopping at the iconic eatery at Tumakuru's market lanes, I told myself that one visit was not enough.

So, I went again. And this time, I chose to trek to the temple.