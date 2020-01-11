An admirable approach

In a unique form of learning, the students of Malkapur Government Higher Primary School in Maski, Raichur district collaborate with the folk artistes of the town to preserve and improve all forms of folk art.

This project has been going on for two years under the banner Folk Anusandana.

Among the 200 students, from classes one to seven, 60 of them are involved in folklore learning, under the guidance of Ravichandra D, a teacher passionate about folklore.

They learn by inviting folk artistes to the school, playing folk instruments, wandering into villages and collecting folk richness. They have even published the book Malkapura Children’s Folk Anusandana, which documents their experiences so far.

Mohankumar, the school’s headmaster, says the programme has made it easier for children to learn.

The dimensions

The project consists of several stages. First, the students collect folklore from folk artistes of the town. The collected forms are woven into the syllabus of the subjects like Kannada, Maths, Social Sciences and Environmental Studies.

“In this project, teachers do not have to be far from the curriculum. There are lessons in schools through visual media, dance, theatre, music, doll play. Today’s education system is effectively utilising the creative art that is missing,” says Krishnamurthy T N, programme manager of learning.

Then there is the extensive process of readying children for the exhibition. “We have fun learning through this folk programme, and our research skills have improved,” says Renuka and Pushpa, senior students. Due to this, the school has become a favourite.

Ravichandra says as children become more familiar with folklore, they become more perceptive.

Another advantage is folklore fosters environmental protection, language skills and learning.

There is a psychological angle, too. Engaging in folklore improves social behaviour, leadership development

and self-discipline among

students.

Ravichandra says that this programme has allowed the children to express themselves, developed in them a passion for reading.