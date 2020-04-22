Coronavirus lockdown: A double amputee proves he is as capable of helping out as others

Shubhajit Bhattacharya and Juli Aich have dipped into their savings to help migrant workers stranded in the city during the lockdown. Shubhajit, a double amputee who lost both his arms in an accident more than 20 years ago, was moved by the plight of the migrant workers. "We felt the need to help them out," he says.

The couple started out near their homes, helping workers from Tamil Nadu and Nepal, who were struggling to get by. "They told us what was required and we started working towards providing them the same," he says.

While they started the work with their own money, social media has helped amplify their reach, with friends donating towards their cause. So far, the couple has helped over 80 families over the past two weeks.

The scope of Shubhajit and Juli's work was limited due to the restrictions on travel but there was a case of a worker in Malleshwaram that the couple could not ignore. "A vegetable seller met with an accident and could no longer work. He had two young children and a pregnant wife. I took it upon myself to get them ration and milk for the children,” Shubhajit explains.

Though he was stopped by the police at multiple points, they let him carry on with his work when he explained the situation.

'As capable as others'

Shubhajit works as a graphic designer and events coordinator with the association of people with disabilities, while Juli works as an admin support staff at a healthcare clinic in Lingarajapuram.

Shubhajit says he has another personal goal to further when helping people during the lockdown. He wants to change the way society thinks about people with disabilities. "The stereotype is that we constantly ask for help. I wanted to show that we are just as capable of helping out as anyone else," he says.