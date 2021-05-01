Covid-19 vaccines from the sky

Technology-based start-ups across the country have been playing a major role in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. From helping people find plasma donors and giving real-time information about the availability of beds in nearby hospitals to finding food providers who can deliver food at doorsteps, these start-ups have been working tirelessly to come up with innovative ideas to tide over the pandemic.

In one such effort, CDSpace Robotics, a Bengaluru-based start-up along with the Centre, has been exploring the use of drones to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to remote locations in hilly regions and the north-eastern states.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted a conditional exemption to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for carrying out a feasibility study of the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines using drones.

The ICMR is now conducting the study along with IIT-Kanpur, CDSpace Robotics and Bharat Biotech.

"We are still at the proof of concept stage," Samiran Panda of the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

According to the IIT-Kanpur website, CDSpace Robotics has already demonstrated a payload capability of four kg. CDSpace Robotics plans to demonstrate that the vaccines can be transported safely to remote locations with the vials remaining intact.

"The drone will have the capacity to ferry a payload of five kg over an aerial distance of 50 km and the feasibility study will be carried out at IIT Kanpur," Nikhil Upadhye, co-founder and CEO, CDSpace Robotics said.

Panda said, the technology can be used to transport not only vaccines but also blood samples and other medical supplies to and from inaccessible regions faster.

The DGCA has granted “conditional exemption” from the ‘Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021’ and the permission exemption is valid for a period of one year or until further orders.

CDSpace Robotics had earlier demonstrated transport of blood samples over a 36 km distance from Tehri to New Tehri in Uttarakhand using a drone.