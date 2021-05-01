Empowering communities to combat Covid-19

As the second Covid wave hit Bengaluru, Razi Abbas, an entrepreneur, who has been a part of the Covid relief work for a year now, started empowering local communities.

Abbas had conducted a study called the ‘Covid Map’ which highlighted the various stages that a patient needs to travel through and how the community can intervene.

Soon, he reactivated ‘The Union’, a social aggregator platform along with Tariq Shariff, an entrepreneur. The platform works to bring the various parts of the environment together. Right now, he is building hyper-local community Covid task forces in various parts of the city.

Helpline, a hope

Apart from that, ‘The Union’ in collaboration with ICIN Youth has launched a helpline called Hope (080-47186868) for Covid-related assistance.

“We have resources all scattered around the city,” said Abbas.

The work he is involved in ranges from testing, isolation support, bed admission, and death support to plasma collection. He has been working along the line of pre-infection to the discharge cycle.

In the past year, they have supported over 6,000 patients. “The situation is overwhelming. The number of times we have had to turn down a request is heartbreaking,” Abbas said.

“There has been a sudden surge and this has resulted in late testing of patients and maximum demand for an ICU bed. This is really alarming that the city was not prepared for such a spike in cases. Most of the resources were spent in the first wave and now the energy and morale are really low among the volunteer groups,” he said.

The need of the hour, he feels, is to set up hyperlocal task forces across the city where citizens participate and take charge of the situation. “They will be the glue to all the effort being put in by various organisations including the government,” he said.

Apart from the physical strain, the stress is humungous. “Mentally, we are all getting drained as on average, our volunteers are witnessing at least five to six deaths a day,” he said.

Nevertheless, Abbas and his team carry on providing hope to many.