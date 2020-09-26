The best way to revisit a region’s glorious past is to walk through its forts. The magnificent structures tell tales of valour, honour and sacrifice; they shed light on the ingenious techniques of the bygone era, their way of life, their taste for art and architecture. Once symbols of power, the forts of Karnataka are now silent reminders of the present generation’s disregard towards our rich past, says former Prajavani photojournalist Vishwanath Suvarna, who spent one-and-a-half years visiting over one hundred citadels, fortified palaces and castles.

Going a step further, he has put together 600 photos highlighting the unique features of these magnificent structures and published a 400-page coffee table book called ‘Golden Views of Karnataka’s Forts’. The book, with stunning images from vantage points, gives us glimpses of the state’s rich legacy. The book is priced at Rs 7,500.

From the ancient Mudgal Fort in Raichur, the well-maintained Bidar Fort to the star-shaped Manjarabad Fort in Hassan district and the hard to access Chandragutti Fort in Shivamogga, the book catalogues both well-known and lesser-known sites. “Almost all these forts have tourism potential if maintained well,” Suvarna says.

Scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah appreciates the efforts of Suvarna and says, “Forts are the vestiges of the past and offer us glimpses of life during a certain period of time and the safety measures the rulers used to take. They were the pride of a kingdom and thus have cultural and historical significance. Unfortunately, many of these structures are not maintained well and that deprives us from understanding our precious past. Suvarna’s efforts hold significance as they bring in a common person’s perspective. The captivating images will drive more people to explore them.”