When I got a phone call from my daughter when she was in Jallianwala Bagh with her husband, it reminded me of my school days in Amritsar. It was almost like a weekly ritual for us schoolchildren to pay homage to the martyrs whose sacrifice brought freedom to our nation.

The phone call reminded me of my pending visit to pay homage to those Satyagrahis who were lathi-charged and fired at during the peaceful demonstration in Chikkaballapur district’s Vidurashwatha, on April 25, 1938. A memorial stands at the site, which is also known as 'the Jallianwala Bagh of Karnataka'.

The next day, when I went to the Bengaluru City Railway station to buy a ticket to Vidurashwatha, the counter person informed me that there was no such station! Fortunately, a person behind me searched through his smartphone and showed the counter clerk the exact location, train name and number. It was only then that the clerk issued the ticket for my destination, adding that he had never heard of that station.

The two-hour journey from Bengaluru through picturesque rocky terrains brought me to an almost empty platform at Vidurashwatha. Within half an hour’s walk, I was at the gate of the Freedom Memorial Complex, adjacent to the Vidurashwatha temple.

The erstwhile Kolar region saw several attacks over the centuries by enemy forces of the ruling empires. When the East India Company’s forces annexed the region in 1768, Hyder Ali fought to regain control. Later on, many battles took place between Tipu Sultan and the British till the Srirangapatna War in 1799. Thereafter, the British and the Mysore kings signed the Subsidiary Alliance treaty. Under the treaty, the whole of Mysore State, including the Kolar region, was to be taken care of by the kings.

Among the masses, there was a growing demand for social justice, responsible government and equal representation of all castes in matters of administration and governance, according to the monograph published by D Smita Reddy and B Gangadhara Murthy. A writer, thinker and retired professor from Gouribidanur, Murthy passed away last year.

Mobilised masses

The Mysore People’s Federation, which stood for the aspirations of democratic autonomy, mobilised the masses. With the intervention of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and N S Hardikar, the Congress and the federation joined hands to stand up to the British and Mysore administrations. Encouraged by the response to the first Mysore Congress Session held from April 10 to 12, 1938, in spite of orders prohibiting flag hoisting, the leaders decided to organise a similar ‘Dwaja Satyagraha’ at Vidurashwatha village, a popular pilgrimage centre.

Initially, the march was planned for April 18. But the government issued prohibitory orders banning gatherings and public speeches within a 2-km radius of Vidurashwatha. Local leaders used the next few days to mobilise the masses. On April 22, Congress leader N C Nagaiah Reddy led the Satyagrahis.

After their arrests, two massive processions were held on Saturday. When they reached Vidurashwatha, all were arrested. Since Sunday was meant for the weekly santhe, peace prevailed in the region. But the next day, T Ramachar arrived at the venue with thousands of Dwaja Satyagrahis.

A Reserve Police battalion of 85 men was sent there to control the situation. Attempts to hoist the tricolour flags began. Police started the lathi charge when the crowd refused to disperse. The police fired directly at the mob. People started running, but indiscriminate firing followed, resulting in the death of at least 32 persons and the wounding of more than 48 from the 96 rounds of fire between 1 pm and 5.40 pm.

In 1973, a memorial stone was erected here. In 2004, a cenotaph was constructed in honour of these martyrs. That same year saw the construction of the ‘Veera Soudha’ or ‘The House of Martyrs’ that depicts India’s freedom struggle. This ‘veera bhoomi’ tells the tales that remind us that our freedom did not come free. I bowed with gratitude to all the martyrs who gave their lives for our freedom.