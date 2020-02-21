Kambala: The road to race

Kambala, the traditional slush-track race of Tulunadu, has gained international attention. This time, for a unique reason. Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, 28, is being compared to world’s fastest sprinter Usain Bolt after the former covered the 142.5 m-long track in 13.46 seconds in Negilu senior category at Kanthabare Budhabare Kambala organised in Aikala Bava near Moodbidri.

While he broke the record in the Kambala race, the fact that his speed (9.44 seconds when calculated for 100 m) was better than the current men’s world record set by Usain Bolt (100 m in 9.58 seconds) was lapped up by social media.

Comparisons aside, Gowda reveals that he was no flash in the pan when he won a record three first-prizes (Negilu senior, Negilu junior and Hagga junior — see box for details) at the Soorya Chandra Kambala organised in Venur on February 16. He also holds a unique record of winning 35 medals, of which 26 are gold, in 12 Kambalas organised this season so far (between November and March).

“Buffaloes are traditionally the stars of a Kambala race. We are the facilitators. In Kambala, buffaloes have a role to play in the jockey’s speed. In track race, this is not the case,” says the jockey in a humble tone.

Gowda, fourth among six children of farm workers Dombaiah Gowda and Girija, is a first-generation jockey from the Kudubi community.

He was drawn to Kambala at a young age as a neighbour was rearing Kambala buffaloes in Ashwathapura. He was later trained at Kambala Samrakshana Nirvahane Matthu Tharabethi (KSNMT) Academy, first of its kind to train jockeys. He waited two years after his training (in 2011) to participate in the Kambala.

Drawing all attention

People’s curiosity about Kambala jockeys has piqued after another jockey, Nishant Shetty, from Bajagoli Jogibettu, set another record on February 16 at the Venoor Kambala. While buffaloes are the stars of the slush -track race, their rearing, training, diet and their associations with the owners are widely discussed. However, jockeys play an equally important role in the success of Kambala.

Diet and training are crucial for jockeys to remain fit, as the race tests speed, endurance and agility of both man and animal. For instance, Gowda drinks ganji (rice porridge) twice a day, and also fish. “I have chicken for dinner,” he adds.

Gowda, who never participated in sports when in school, says it took him seven years to reach the present level in Kambala. Athletics, unlike Kambala, demands a different set of techniques. “I have seen athletics fail in Kambala,” he says and adds that he should not be compared to Usain Bolt who is “very fast.”

The KSNMT Academy convenor K Gunapala Kadamba says he was confident that the available pool of talent has the ability to set new heights.

“Bajagoli Nishanth Shetty, a graduate, Panapila Praveen Kotian and Naseer from Sullia are other promising jockeys,” Kadamba adds. Panapila Praveen Kotian, 29, has won 16 medals in 13 Kambalas.

Youth with a natural skill to bond with animals get drawn to Kambala, informs Kadamba who has seen three generations of Kambala jockeys. He says he felt the need for an academy that could offer scientific training after witnessing the dwindling jockey numbers.

Between August and November, 12-day training camps are held in the academy’s campus in Miyar or Shirlalu village near Karkala.

Each camp incurs an expenditure upto 6 lakh. The expenses are met with donations. The academy invests about Rs 25,000 per candidate. Asizable amount of money is spent on transporting buffaloes to the venue of training. The training session with the help of coaches from Sports Authority of India includes physical-endurance tests, yoga sessions and personality development workshops. Jockeys are trained to look after the buffaloes and in making six kinds of ropes for the event.

Kadamba takes pride that all winners of Venur Kambala were trained at the academy. Currently, a whopping 80 % of the participants is trained by the academy. Besides jockeys, referees and suppliers of ropes and other race accessories are trained by the academy.

Jockeys sign contracts with the owners of the buffaloes and run the race for them .

Scope now

“Present-day jockeys do well in a few Kambalas, before falling prey to vices like gutka-chewing and alcohol,” informs 62-year-old K Sudeesh Kumar Ariga Bangady, who has served as a jockey for a record 35 years (1978-2013) and bagged 176 gold medals.

A Kambala referee points out there is big money for a jockey now. “Before, jockeys who won races either received a token amount or no cash at all,” informs Sudeesh.

All eyes are now on the next Kambala, Anna Thamma, scheduled for today. Gunapala Kadamba says that television channels, both foreign and domestic, have sought directions to the venue.

Not long ago, Kambala organisers roped in actors to draw crowds. Today, life has come full circle with jockeys themselves becoming celebrities.