Karnataka’s cascading waters

As the cool breeze sweeps the hills at Chikkale village near Jamboti in Belagavi district, the thick fog makes way for a sight that could take one’s breath away. Lush, tall green trees in the valley cover a treasure that reveals itself only in the monsoon: The Chikkale Falls.

A small milky-white stream cascades from a height of 100 m into a vast valley. One can easily reach the mouth of the waterfall by bike, followed by a nearly 2-km trek. However, the ‘jewel’ has been out of bounds for tourists. The district administration has imposed a ban on travel to all waterfalls in the district during the monsoon, for the safety of visitors.

“Jamboti village and Khanapur taluk have tens of such mesmerising waterfalls. While the majority of the waterfalls that are deep inside the reserve forest should be left untouched, waterfalls such as Chikkale, which can be accessed easily without affecting the forest should be opened to visitors with security measures in place,” says Shithalnath Kangalgouda, a banker and cycling enthusiast who often visits such places.

The local gram panchayat has received approval from the government long ago, to lay asphalted roads and build barricades as safety measures. However, so far it has not been executed.

The government only focuses on Jog Falls, Gokak Falls or Abbe Falls, when we speak of waterfalls, says Vinayak R Bhat, a resident of Yellapur town. However, no government considered developing other waterfalls in the Uttara Kannada district.

“Lack of safety measures and unregulated tourism are causing people, especially youth, to venture into unsafe areas,” he says. Bhat urges the government to develop Vibhuthi Falls near the world-famous Yana, as well as Golari Falls, Sathodi Falls, and others that are near the highway and can be reached easily.

Western Ghat districts such as Belagavi, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and others are also blessed with such falls that can be developed without affecting nature much. Vajrapoha Falls, Sural Falls, Sogal Falls, Murgod Falls and Karimani Falls in Belagavi and Barkana Falls and Onake Abbi Falls near Agumbe in Shivamogga are some of the waterfalls that people risk their lives to reach.

“By providing basic facilities and security we can at least regulate tourists and enable them to see nature’s beauty. This can also generate good revenue for the Village Development Committee to take up other development work in the villages,” says Sanjay Hegde, a local who lives near Sathodi Falls. The village has formed a committee to prevent visitors from carrying plastic covers, liquor and eatables that could litter the place.

Tourism Department Additional Chief Secretary Kapil Mohan says the state government intends to provide basic facilities and proper infrastructure at waterfalls in Karnataka so that more people can enjoy the beauty. However, there are constraints, such as getting permission from the Forest Department for laying of roads and watchtowers, for waterfalls in Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts, he adds.