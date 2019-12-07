A welcome dance party

Mythological King Balindra donated his land to Vamana (Lord Vishnu in the form of a Brahmin boy) and was subsequently pushed down to Pathala Loka. In appreciation of the king’s charity, the lord granted him a boon. He was allowed to visit the earth for one day in a year. That day is marked as Bali Padyami, that falls during Deepavali. And, for the Karey Vokkaligas settled in the Karur hamlet of Sirsi taluk in Uttara Kannada district, Bingi Kunitha is an occasion to welcome King Bali with a folk narrative — a combination of dance, drama and dialogues. Witnessed by the entire village, the narrative is laced with social messages like patriotism, harmony and brotherhood.

The kunitha artistes also rope in a few magic tricks and sync them with musical instruments. The folk performance has been contemporised. An ample dose of zest and humour keeps the audience hooked. The village elders have mastered the songs from their ancestors. The narrators, or the bhagavathas, who are instrumental in keeping up with the flow of the performance, render the lyrics spontaneously.

How it begins

On the night of Gou Puje, the Bingi troupe, armed with sticks and lamps, sets on a journey to visit villages. It zooms in on a redroof-tiled house, and the family there, pleasantly woken up from its slumber, is only happy to welcome the gatecrashers.

Soon, friends and neighbours pour in as the news of the arrival spreads by word of mouth. The bhagavathas begin their narration. In this particular performance, Yankanna, accompanied by Shinnu Gowda and Shanthu Gowda, start singing: “Varshakkomme Baruva Balindra Raya… Dinakkomme Baruva Bheemaraya….” (Once in a year visits King Balindra; once in a day visits Bheema Raya...), while Krishna Gowda, along with Devu Gowda, join the chorus.

The audience is all ears, even as it expectantly looks at the room close by. Just then, two characters who sport long-flowing white beards rush out of the room and storm into the courtyard, as the bhagavathas continue. The men match their steps with the bhagavathas’ singing, occupy centrestage, and keep the ball rolling. As they dance, they strike a conversation with the bhagavathas.

The latter seek an introduction of the two bearded men, who reply that they are the Balindra Raya and Bheema Raya brothers, who have arrived from Pathala Loka.

This performance goes on for three days. At the end of it, the entire village comes together in celebration. The hands that toil in the fields steal moments for themselves. The troupe partakes of a sumptuous lunch prepared by womenfolk, popularly known as Chapparada Oota.

Any takers?

Unfortunately, Bingi Kunitha is being pushed to oblivion. Except for Yanku Gowda and Krishna Gowda, there is no one to carry forward the legacy. It is a lengthy oral literature and has not yet been written down. The elders want the youngsters to take down the songs of the dance and preserve them as written records. Meanwhile, the Mundagana Mane Seva Sahakaari Sangha has come forward to save this art form.

(Translated by Jyotsna P Dharwad)