Dasara over the centuries

Of all festivals held in Karnataka, Dasara occupies an important place, for its historicity, traditionality and pomp. It is celebrated here as ‘Naada Habba’ (state festival).

The origins of Dasara can be traced back to the times of the Puranas. The worship of the Goddess Durga became popular, taking the names of Chamundi, Banashankari, Vaishnavi and Varahi. Dasara in Karnataka is practised ritualistically by the Shakti cult, focused on the worship of female goddesses.

We find references to Dasara right from the time of the Kadambas. Later, during the rule of the Chalukyas of Badami, it was identified with the worship of the Goddess Devi. This tradition continued and acquired more ritualistic characters, as prescribed by the Puranas and Vedic texts.

The rulers of the Vijayanagara continued the traditions of the Chalukyas, both in religion and tradition. The political hegemony, trade and commerce expanded through trade routes linked to seaports on the west coast.

Travellers and traders from far-off lands visited the empire on several occasions. In their travelogues, historians from Portugal, Persia and Italy have described the pomp and prestige of Maha Navami.

During this time and particularly the last day, was utilised to showcase the military might of the empire. The fall of the Vijayanagara eventually resulted in the disintegration of the empire, and new independent kingdoms rose into political prominence.

Feudal chieftains who were hitherto under the political control of Vijayanagara declared their political independence. However, many of these ruling dynasties upheld the traditions of Vijayanagara.

The Wadiyars

One among them was the Wadiyar dynasty. Under the Wadiyars, Navaratri or Dasara came to be reconciled with many rituals. The earliest ruler of this dynasty, Raja Wadiyar, initiated this festival at Srirangapatna in 1610 with an aim to assert his political independence. In terms of its pomp and gaiety, it matched up to that of Vijayanagara, as described by many contemporary writers.

During the time of Chikka Devaraja Wadiyar, who was also the contemporary of Aurangzeb, Dasara came to occupy an important place. The ruler received military honours like ‘Nagari’, ‘Naubat’ and ‘Nishan’ from his Mughal counterpart. The bestowing of these important military insignia added much to the Dasara celebration and procession on the last day.

After a gap, Dasara came to be revived during the reign of Krishnaraja Wadiyar III in 1812. It was he who convened a durbar exclusively for European military and civil administrators during Dasara.

Travellers, in their writings, have captured the meticulously-planned Dasara procession through important streets in the capital of the then Mysore state, along with men in military uniforms, tom-toms, elephants, horses, camels and cows.

When Chamaraja Wadiyar X took over the administration in 1881, Dasara entered a new phase. Along with traditional musical instruments, a European band also came to be accommodated.

Dasara became more famous during the reign of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV. The government of the Maharaja of Mysore organised industrial and agricultural exhibitions during Dasara to showcase the products of Mysore. In the time of his successor Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, this glorious tradition of Dasara continued.

With the accession of the princely Mysore state after independence, Dasara gradually lost its glory, with 1969 seeing the last royal celebration. Thereafter, it has passed through various phases. At present, it is considered the state ‘Naada Habba’, being celebrated by successive governments.