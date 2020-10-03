Raichur, once a preferred destination of birds, not any more

For the three budding environmentalists of Raichur—Vishwanath, Sai Shailesh and Sushma Shirwal—the months from October to March every year are not only exciting but also concerning.

It is during these months that flocks of winged migrants from across the globe make the water bodies, grasslands and hillocks in Raichur district their temporary home. However, unabated hunting of these migratory birds in the unprotected areas of the region makes the trio anxious.

Raichur, a beautiful doab swaddled by the rivers Krishna and Tungabhadra on either side, is home to a range of wildlife, including birds, which thrive here despite the harsh weather. The retreating monsoon draws different migratory birds, including the common crane, demoiselle crane, lesser flamingo, greater flamingo, bar-headed goose, pied avocet, white fronted goose, peregrine falcon, laggar falcon, red-necked falcon, greater spotted eagle, bonelli’s eagle, many warblers and flycatchers, waders and a good number of ducks/geese.

Some 264 species of birds have been recorded here, both resident as well as migratory birds. Most of them are common to the Indian subcontinent.

The region also holds the distinction of first sighting of the lesser flamingo in Karnataka. Different species of owls are also often spotted here, including the Oriental scops owl, which is a rare find for the region.

Diverse population

A diversified population of birds should have helped Raichur in the regeneration of forests through seed dispersal and by keeping the pests under control. However, these birds are living under constant threat, due to the adverse human interference into their habitats.

For the past five years, Sushma, along with two of her friends, has been recording birds and creating awareness among the people - farmers, students and public - on the importance of these birds. She says, there has been a significant fall in the number of migratory birds arriving at Raichur. “Not many studies have been conducted in the region in terms of biodiversity and without identifying their habitats such as scrub jungles and wetlands of the region, it is difficult to protect these birds,” she said.

With inadequate Forest Department staff in the region, protecting the ‘homes’ of birds has become difficult.

“We have seen people, especially those coming from neighbouring states, carrying double-barrel guns, country-made guns, air-guns, snares and other weapons into the jungles for hunting,” says Sai Shailesh and alleges that the ill-equipped Forest Department officials have not acted upon their tip-off. Hunters look for birds like partridges and ducks, storks, and stilts for their meat, he says.

Narayanappa J, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Raichur, claims that there is no shortage of staff in Raichur. However, Raichur Range Forest Officer Rajesh Nayak is in charge of three ranges as recruitment for this post is pending in two ranges. Narayanappa, says that villagers hunt birds in the night and in remote areas. “Without the support of public it is difficult to prevent hunting here,” he says.

Destructive development

Not just the guns, these birds also have a threat from various projects, such as the thermal power plant, a proposed pharmaceutical factory and airport at the grasslands of Chandrabanda.

The fly ash emitted from the power plant has polluted most of the water bodies. “Birds are key environmental indicators and every year, many birds die after consuming contaminated fishes and water from these lakes,” says Vishwanath and adds that the high-tension wires also pose threat to large birds such as flamingos and storks.

“The district is already facing harsh weather and if we fail to protect the birds, which can disburse seeds and maintain nature’s balance, life in Raichur is going to become much more difficult,” the young enthusiasts say, stressing on protection of these birds.