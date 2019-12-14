System of a support

Ashwini, 18, suffered isolation for over 17 years due to a nervous-system condition that left her limbs and vertebrate unstable. She could not attend school and was dependent on others.

Her mother Eramma of Malagaranakere, in Ravandur hobli of Periyapatna taluk, learned of Anahata (unstruck) — a healing arts centre in Ravandur village — from those who had received treatment and trained there.

Eramma visited the centre with Ashwini, who ended up spending four months there. Now, Ashwini is on her own, albeit in a small way. She teaches yoga at the centre.

“I’ve realised my abilities. My potential was identified by Anahata. I will stay here and teach yoga to people with special needs like me,” she said.

“She was doing well in yoga. So, we gave it priority while training her,” added Kiran Ravandur, the founder of Anahata.

Anahata is located on a lake bank within a scenic farmland. It offers programmes in detoxification, yoga, aqua-yoga and medication on donation-basis, besides providing free rehabilitation, treatment and care for physically-challenged children and adults.

Beginnings

Kiran has been exploring natural healing for over a decade. He has worked in Muscat, Germany and South America as a masseur and therapist. This led him to teachers the world over, and some assisted him in developing a foundation for his own spiritual path. But his love for his village brought him back. And his interest in sports, yoga, and physical therapies enabled him to create a space for people’s mental and physical well-being. He founded Anahata in 2014.

Hope and reality

Krishnegowda, a resident of Kestur under Chunchanakatte hobli, K R Nagar taluk, carries his 25-year-old son Ashok on his back. Ashok has a nervous- system condition, which reared its head after his I PUC.

The father said that nerve problems and instability are hereditary in his family.

“My elder son Puneeth died of a similar problem recently. He was 29. My wife died soon after Puneeth’s death. I didn’t want to take a chance with Ashok’s health. So, I visited this centre with him for two months. As travelling became a problem, I decided to stay here. I see positive changes in my son,” he said.

Kiran pointed out that people with special needs are at the receiving end of ridicule and isolation, and their families face social stigma.

“The problem is grave in villages. So, we focus more on people with special needs. I happened to work under good people and could empathise with those who need help. So, I could to set up this centre,” Kiran said.

Self-supporting

Kiran said the centre is an ecosystem in itself. “We grow most of our food resources on the farm, naturally. All our employees are from our village and those around it. We have differently-abled persons, elderly persons and also guests, who help each other. Our guests are required to choose from a list of chores. It’s termed Karmayoga,” he said.

Thomas, a tourist from Brussels, Belgium, looked up for a place like Anahata to volunteer at while he was touring in the state. “I’m here for 10 days. I spend time with differently-abled persons, take care of their needs, and also rediscover myself,” he said.

