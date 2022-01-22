A dance to protect against misfortune

Kangilu Kunitha, a traditional folk dance from the Karavali region is set to be a part of Karnataka’s Republic Day parade. The tableau titled ‘Karnataka: The cradle of traditional handicrafts’, will showcase different forms of handicrafts, in addition to featuring freedom fighter and social reformer Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay.

Traditionally performed by the Mundala community, the Kangilu Kunitha comes from Pulipu, Kaup, Kaipunjalu and Mulki in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

The folk dance form has its roots in agrarian culture, and like most folk art forms, it is passed down orally from one generation to the other.

“It is still an important component of the culture of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts,” says Chinnappa Gowda, Tulu folklore scholar and professor.

Gowda says the major goal of the Kangilu ceremony is to drive bad spirits out of the village, as well as ensure the well-being of people and livestock, ensure a plentiful crop and so on.

The members of the community perform Kangilu Kunitha themselves. A traditional song is played throughout the performance.

Kang is a Tulu word that means “coconut” and scholars believe the dance became known as Kangilu because of its association with the coconut tree.

Folk art researcher Gananath Yekkar said the artists perform Kangilu Kunitha to honour the Goddess Kadageshwari Mariamma.

The Mundala community members performing the traditional dance gather the delicate shoots of the coconut tree and cover themselves with long palm leaves.

Leeladhar Rao, an expert in Kangilu dance practice, says the artists form a circle and dance to the rhythms of Kaase or Dholu.

Four singers with bells sing in the center of the circle, and the rest of them dance to the music. In the midst of all of this, a person dressed as a member of the Koraga community, dances to the rhythmic beats of the drum that attracts the attention of the crowd.

The Mundalas who dance do not sing along with the rest but yell out a traditional phrase at regular intervals.

In the village, the performers go from household to household, collecting alms, primarily grains.

Then they get together and prepare a communal feast.

The Goddess is served the ceremonial food and the wooden statue, representing evil, is left in the forest or immersed in water.

After that, the performers take off their outfits and put the palm strands in flowing water, ending the ritual.