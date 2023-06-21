A mystery at Bhadra

Surrounded by a unique arc of ridges that include Mullayanagiri, the highest peak of Karnataka, the Jagara Valley has become the cynosure for vacationers and nature lovers. This sought-after destination is also a major catchment for important rivers and rivulets, thus assuming enormous significance ecologically. Vast expanses of grasslands embracing mysterious forests (thus forming the unique ecosystem of the Sholas) that crown the ridge line of Jagara Valley are sights to behold. It is here that ‘once in a blue moon’ Neelakurinji blooms to boost the charisma that the valley possesses.

The valley comprises part of the expansive Bhadra Tiger Reserve (BTR). Initially constituted as the ‘Jagara Valley Wildlife Sanctuary’, it was later re-christened ‘Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary’ and now Bhadra Tiger Reserve’. The protected area is an abode for the most diverse and pristine assemblage of life forms including the charismatic Royal Bengal Tiger. The largest teak tree in Karnataka, with a girth of over 520 cm is located at the heart of the Jagara Valley.

Quest to conquer

With a multitude of spectacular things to gaze at in Jagara Valley, what stands apart is the ‘vampire of the valley’ — a fig tree that has been usurping many others, as if on a quest to conquer the rest.

The strangler fig (Ficus tinctoria) is called the ‘gudumitte mara’ in parts of Karnataka. It is a very variable evergreen plant, sometimes a shrub, at other times a small tree but more commonly, it becomes a large tree with a spread-out crown, towering up to 25 metres. Possessing leathery, blunted leaves, this ficus tree grows abundantly in the moist valleys of Asia, northern Australia and the South Pacific islands. In India, it naturally occurs in the Western Ghats, eastern hill ranges, central ranges, eastern Himalayas and the Andamans.

The tree often starts life as an epiphyte – a plant that begins growing on the branches of another tree. As it grows larger, it produces many slender aerial roots that grow down from its branches. When the roots touch the ground, they strike into the soil and enlarge, providing extra nutrients to the plant, which then grows much more vigorously. Over time, the roots surround and constrict the trunk of the host tree and the top growth shades out the host tree, leading to its death.

A drive through the iconic ‘tiger road’ of the Bhadra Tiger Reserve, which is used partly as the ‘safari road’, provides a truly frightening view of the strangler fig. The enigmatic reserve, with many mysteries cloaked within, has a plethora of surprises for visitors. Amidst the spectacular visuals of gigantic bamboo being devoured by equally imposing pachyderms or the rare sight of herds of gaurs being chased by tigers, what ghosts visitors here in Bhadra is the recurrent spectacle of a huge tree being usurped by another. Such sightings of the strangler as one traverses through are bound to have a lasting impact.

Multiple uses

Contrary to its diabolical nature, the strangler fig trees have been used by locals in multiple ways. The fruit and leaves are gathered from the wild for local use as food, medicine and a source of fibre and dye.

The leaves are used to polish ivory while the bark and root are used as medicine. The small fruit of this tree is a source of a red dye used in traditional fabric-making in parts of Oceania, thus earning it the name ‘dye fig’. The plant usually produces fruit all year round.

Wasps play an important role in pollination and reproduction of this species as with others. Fig trees have a unique form of fertilisation, each species relying on a single, highly specialised wasp that is itself totally dependent upon that fig variety in order to breed.

Akin to other fig varieties, the strangler fig trees are ‘keystone species’ in rainforests, producing fruit year round. The fruits are important food sources for thousands of animal species. Ecologically considered one of the most useful trees on the planet, the tree is a common sight across the Jagara Valley and renders the Bhadra one of the most mystical tiger reserves in the country.

(The author is a member of the Indian Forest Services and has served with Karnataka Forest Department)