Animal adoption becomes popular amid coronavirus pandemic

While nature was healing itself during the Covid-19 lockdown, heartwarming incidents were taking place inside the zoos of Karnataka. The lockdown had a major impact on the operations of nine zoos that come under the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK). The places have high maintenance costs and need the active support of government and civil society.

“Zoological parks run on the basic principle of compassion. As far as I know, the nine zoos have carried themselves well with the support of society, which is a wonderful thing,” says M Nanjundaswamy, former ZAK president.

Support from individuals and corporates has helped in the smooth maintenance of zoos during the lockdown.

Three major zoological parks in the state - in Mangaluru, Mysuru and Bengaluru - have seen a surge in inquiries about the health of the animals, as well as their adoption.

During the lockdown, Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) came out with a programme for people who wanted to adopt animals at the zoo. This initiative is well-received by animal lovers.

Veda Narasimhan, who lives with her family in the USA, is one of many people who have come forward to adopt animals. “We all love animals in our family, especially the elephants. This is a bad time for both humans and animals and we were not sure if elephants got enough nutrition or not, so we decided to adopt an elephant in the BBP,” she says.

Another animal lover, Vani Yashodhara T from Hyderabad, is waiting to see the young Asiatic tusker that she and her family adopted at BBP. “His birthday is on November 6 and if the Covid situation improves, I would be delighted to visit him with my family and celebrate his birthday there,” she says.

At the Chamarajendra Zoo in Mysuru, over 644 animals have been adopted this year, generating a revenue of nearl Rs 3 crore. The largest donation, of Rs 10 lakh, came from the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private limited. Among the animals they adopted are two Asiatic elephants, a Bengal tiger, and an Asiatic lion. “The Chamarajendra Zoo in Mysuru is known world over and one of the oldest zoos in India and we are delighted to be of some help to the animals there,” said an official of the organisation.

Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited supported the upkeep of Pilikula Nisargadhama in Mangaluru.

In response to the public enthusiasm, ZAK is taking steps to promote adoptions in all zoos. They plan to rope in social media influencers for the purpose. The scouts and guides, NCC and NSS will be involved in spreading the spirit of animal adoption after the new academic year begins.