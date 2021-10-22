Crafting areca leaves

In Kadavinamane, a small village in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district, progressive farmer Thirumala Sharma T L is adding value to areca leaf sheath by preparing crafts and other decorative items.

And best of all, Sharma does all this without using any machines.

These products have slowly gained local popularity. Sharma hopes to inspire other farmers to focus on using locally available resources and agricultural waste effectively in the future.

Sharing his inspiration in making mats and baskets with DH, Sharma said, “We had been carrying areca nuts in baskets made up of areca sheath since childhood. Besides, we used it to tie pepper vines in plantations as well. So two years ago, we thought of preparing mats and baskets from areca sheaths. The main objective was to utilise locally available resources and replace plastic bags."

To prepare these products, the external layer of the areca sheath is removed and the inner layer is cut into long strips. These strips are then used to prepare the table mats and floor mats.

Sharma, who holds a diploma in electrical engineering, said the mats can be used for five to six years but they must be kept away from water as much as possible.

The entire family, including his wife, son and daughter-in-law have also joined in on his venture.

“Making the basket was initially a difficult task. But now, I am used to it and can weave it easily,” Sharma says.

He also says the family has given away around 10 floor mats, dinner table mats and 20 baskets to their friends and relatives so far.

There are also other plans to diversify, like replacing the plastic covers that are used to grow the areca saplings.

“I am planning to use areca sheath boxes to keep saplings and the entire box can be planted in the field. After some months, the sheath turns into compost and does not harm the soil,” he says.

As of now, the floor mats are priced at Rs 150 each and the baskets cost between Rs 50 to 60. With an increase in orders, he may have to borrow the areca sheath from other farmers, Sharma said.