Guardians of old trees

Is it better to plant new trees or protect existing green cover? Ordinary citizens in Davangere are fighting to save the green cover of their city. Vruksha Raksha, an environmental group consisting of a group of eight young people from the city has been doing the quiet and unglamorous work of protecting the green cover in the city.

They go around removing posters, buntings, nails and iron rods embedded in the trees. Speaking to DH, Shivakumar M, a representative from the organisation said "We give primary importance to protecting existing trees rather than planting saplings as it requires years together to become trees".

Shivakumar, who is also a Swiggy delivery boy, said many people have cut down decades-old trees after obtaining permission from the Forest Department. The wood is then sold to those in the timber business.

"People want trees in their area but not in front of their houses because they are apprehensive about cleaning the leaves up every day," Shuvakumar says.

To raise awareness about this, the group goes around trying to convince people to preserve greenery. The results have been a mixed bag: some people have agreed while others have gone ahead with their plans anyway.

The organisation has also extended support to a teacher who protected a mango and coconut tree from being cut down.

Speaking to DH, Parameshwarappa H, a retired primary school teacher prevented the felling of two-decade-old trees near his house in Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The trees were scheduled to be removed to make way for a new drain being constructed in the area. When he got wind of this, Parameshwara immediately came out and tried to convince the engineers that the tree wouldn't obstruct the drain.

"I planted the mango and coconut trees in front of the house in 1998 as out site is small. My wife nurtured them like her own children," Parameshwara says. "The sight of the trees being razed down would have been heart-rending for us," he adds.

Parameshara says he was "very hurt" when the engineer told him trees or plants must be planted inside the compound, not in a public space. "I constructed a house on a small site around 28 years ago. Does it mean that people belonging to low-income groups should not plant trees in public places?" the retired teacher asks.

Gopal Gowda K T, 62, who runs a refrigerator and washing machine service centre in Davangere, has transformed a half-acre of unused land belonging to the city corporation into a 'Kannada Vana' with 150 trees of various species including neem and sandalwood.

Gowda had decided to plant the trees 13 years ago to prevent the encroachment of land. He borrowed saplings from the forest department and some people even donated saplings for his mission. He also engaged an artist to paint the wall of the vana with the images of Jnanapith award recipients in Kannada literature. Today, it is popularly known as Kannada Vana in MCC B Block in Davangere. The city corporation has also constructed a compound around the vana.

Gowda said he wanted to contribute to reducing global warming and preserve the environment for the next generation to the best of his ability.

Check out the latest videos from DH: